NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: The Rains of Draftamere

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio together to recap Days 2 and 3 of the NFL draft! The guys start off breaking down the Josh Rosen trade to Miami and the notable wide receivers and running backs that were selected in the later rounds (3:15). Next, the trio talks winners and losers of the draft (22:02). Lastly, MG, Graham, Fabs and Eddie Spaghetti wrap up the show with a recap of the third episode of from this season of Game Of Thrones (37:10).

