NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: The Circle of Life

Marcas Grant makes his return to the studio for this edition of Fantasy Live along with Michael Fabiano! The guys first get into the news items of the week such as Josh Rosen showing up to the Arizona Cardinals offseason workout programs while the team also interviews Kyler Murray along with his agent (2:55). Next up, the duo talks about the ending of the AAF and how some players from the league are now signing with NFL teams (13:08). Finally, Marcas and Fabs round out the show with some rookie wide receivers to watch out for including D.K. Metcalf, Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry (25:31).

