Bell, Ingram headline top 30 free agents for fantasy

That's right, it's almost time for the start of the free agency frenzy! Soon we'll be discussing the value of players on their new teams, one of which is among the top stars in fantasy football. The complete list of NFL free agents is a long one, which our pals over at Around the NFL have listed for you here. For those focused on the world of fantasy football, here's a look at the top 30 free agents.

1. Le'Veon Bell, Running Back: Bell held out all of last year to avoid additional wear and tear on his body ahead of free agency, but he had been one of the elite runners in fantasy football in previous seasons. At 27, Bell should remain a surefire first-round pick in 2019 drafts. The Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens would be nice fits.

2. Mark Ingram, Running Back: Ingram was a top-10 fantasy back as recently as 2017 when he rushed for 1,124 yards and scored 12 touchdowns while in a timeshare with Alvin Kamara. He still has a few good seasons left at the age of 29, and his value would soar if he left the Saints for a team that would use him in a featured role. The Buccaneers, Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles make sense.

3. Tevin Coleman, Running Back: I'm not sure Coleman could fill a true featured role, but he can be the 1A option in a backfield committee. He proved that for years in Atlanta while playing behind Devonta Freeman. The Indiana product would see an increase in fantasy value if he landed with a team like the Eagles or New York Jets, where he would see 15-18 touches per game as the top back.

4. Marshawn Lynch, Running Back: Raiders coach Jon Gruden is unsure if Lynch will return to the gridiron or retire, so his fantasy value is very much up in the air. While he's a bit long in the tooth for a running back (32), Lynch did average a respectable 4.2 yards per rushing attempt in 2019. He'd be on the No. 2 runner/flex starter radar if he returned to the Silver & Black for another season.

5. Golden Tate, Wide Receiver: Fantasy owners should forget about the Tate who floundered in Philadelphia and remember the one who was a PPR asset in Detroit. He's still young at age 30, and Tate would see an increase in value if he landed with a team like the Green Bay Packers or Dallas Cowboys. Tate said he "would love" to sign with the New England Patriots, who need wideout help.

6. Jay Ajayi, Running Back: Ajayi has proven to be a talented back at the NFL level, and at 25 he's still a young runner. The real problem has been injuries, which have hindered him in recent seasons. He would be a nice fit in Oakland if Lynch decides to retire, as Ajayi would be given a chance to be the top runner for Gruden. The Ravens and Bucs would also be good very free-agent fits.

7. John Brown, Wide Receiver: Brown was in the midst of a breakout season in 2018 before the Ravens went away from Joe Flacco and the passing attack in favor of a heavy run attack under Lamar Jackson. A talented field stretcher who can take the top off a defense, Brown's best value would be in an offense looking for a home run hitter. Our Graham Barfield likes Brown as a fit in Cleveland.

8. Jared Cook, Tight End: Cook finally had the breakout season we had all been waiting for in Oakland, finishing fifth in fantasy points among tight ends. His best bet to retain value would be to stick in Oakland, though the Raiders are certain to add help at wide receiver (maybe Antonio Brown?) that could decrease Cook's target share. Regardless, he's the top free-agent tight end for 2019.

9. Adam Humphries, Wide Receiver: Humphries is coming off a quietly productive season that saw him catch 76 passes and rank 24th in fantasy points among wide receivers. His expected departure from the Bucs would mean more targets for Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard (which we all want, right?), and a move to a team like the Denver Broncos or Patriots would keep Humphries fantasy relevant.

10. Adrian Peterson, Running Back: Peterson, who will be entering his age-34 season, rushed for 1,042 yards and ranked 19th in fantasy points among backs in 2018. The return of Derrius Guice would limit Peterson to a lesser role if he returned to Washington, so his fantasy value would be higher if he lands with a team that allows him a chance at a similar role to the one he had last year.

11. Spencer Ware, Running Back: The Chiefs appear set to open the 2019 season with Damien Williams as their top back, so Ware could be on the move because the team could add a rookie as insurance at a much cheaper price. Ware is very unlikely to be much more than a fantasy handcuff.

12. Jamison Crowder, Wide Receiver: Crowder isn't getting a lot of buzz coming off a down season, but he's just 25 and is one season removed from catching 66 passes. If he lands a slot role with a team in desperate need at the position, Crowder could see an increase in PPR value across the board.

13. Devin Funchess, Wide Receiver: Funchess has already called himself a "former" Carolina Panther on Twitter, so expect him to be wearing a new uniform in 2019. The biggest fantasy impact here is the projected increase in targets for D.J. Moore, who will be a major breakout candidate.

14. Michael Crabtree, Wide Receiver: Crabtree, who has been released by the Ravens, is coming off a down season that saw his totals decline across the board. Entering his age-32 season, he would be a good fit for the two teams that previously employed him ... the Niners and Raiders.

15. T.J. Yeldon, Running Back: Yeldon finished 22nd in fantasy points among runners last season, but he's more of a complementary back who would do well as a No. 2 for a team looking for a backup/pass catcher. He's been linked to the Eagles and could be an option for the Cowboys, too.

16. Randall Cobb, Wide Receiver: Cobb's stats and stock have taken a major hit over the last three seasons. Unlikely to return to the Packers, he would do well to land with a team like the Redskins. He also has ties with Tom Clement and David Raih, who are both on the Arizona Cardinals staff.

17. Tyrell Williams, Wide Receiver: Williams could see an increase in value if he lands with a team like the Colts, who have Ryan Grant, Dontrelle Inman and Chester Rogers headed to free agency. Williams has ties to coach Frank Reich and OC Nick Sirianni from their time with the Chargers.

18. Doug Martin, Running Back: Martin has expressed his desire to remain with the Raiders, who are unsure about Lynch's status but assigned a second-rounder tender to restricted free agent Jalen Richard. The Boise State product would likely be no more than a backup no matter where he lands.

19. Nick Foles, Quarterback: Reports suggest that Foles is a virtual lock to land with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who would start him in place of Blake Bortles. So while Foles would see more value as a starter (obviously), I still don't see him as a draftable asset in traditional fantasy leagues.

20. C.J. Anderson, Running Back: Anderson proved to be a productive runner for the Rams, and he could return to the team as backfield insurance for starter Todd Gurley and his arthritic knee.

21. Tyler Eifert, Tight End: Eifert is one of the top free-agent tight ends in the league, but the hard-luck veteran has been prone to injuries throughout his pro career. He'll be a risk-reward pick.

22. Stephen Gostkowski, Kicker: Gostkowski will be the most coveted kicker on the market, but it's hard to see a scenario where the Patriots don't bring him back for his 13th NFL season.

23. Latavius Murray, Running Back: Murray, who is entering his age-29 season, wants to be a starter in 2019. That would keep him from re-signing with the Vikings, who have Dalvin Cook.

24. Frank Gore, Running Back: Gore plans to return for his 15th NFL season, but whether or not the rebuilding Dolphins want him back remains to be seen. He's likely to find a backup role elsewhere.

25. Teddy Bridgewater, Quarterback: Bridgewater didn't look great in his lone start with the Saints, but he'd have some value if he lands on a team that allows him a chance to start.

26. Donte Moncrief, Wide Receiver: Moncrief was a disappointment in his one season with the Jaguars. He's been tied to the Jets, who could lose free agents Jermaine Kearse and Rishard Matthews.

27. Mike Davis, Running Back: Davis is unlikely to return to Seattle with Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny on the roster. He did average a solid 4.6 yards per rushing attempt last season.

28. Javorius Allen, Running Back: Allen is almost certain to be playing on a new team, as the Ravens are expected to add a back to their stable that includes Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon.

29. Chris Hogan, Wide Receiver: Hogan's best value would be to remain in New England, but his disappointing 2018 campaign soured fantasy fans and would keep him from being drafted in 2019.

30. Darren Sproles, Running Back: Sproles, 35, is said to be contemplating retirement. If he does return for his 14th NFL season, he'd be a complementary scat back/pass catcher in 2019.

