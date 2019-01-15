Championship Round, Playoff Challenge fantasy ranks

The Divisional round of the 2018 NFL postseason went chalk, as the four highest-seeded teams came out with a victory. The Chiefs rolled the Colts behind Tyreek Hill (16 points), the second-highest scoring wide receiver this week, and their defense (14 points), which led all units in fantasy points and held Andrew Luck to 203 yards and one of his worst fantasy stat lines of the entire season. The veteran quarterback will now need to be replaced in the Conference round of the NFL Playoff Challenge.

The rest of the best in the Conference round roster included Philip Rivers (25 points), Sony Michel (30 points) a Rams running back not named Todd Gurley (C.J. Anderson, 24 points), Michael Thomas (23 points), Travis Kelce and Antonio Gates (10 points apiece) and Greg Zuerlein (12 points). Which of these players will help you move on to the Super Bowl round with the most points? Well, here's my Conference round rankings for both daily fantasy players and the NFL Playoff Challenge folks.

I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!

Rankings

Quarterbacks -- Conference Round (DFS)

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Drew Brees, Saints

3. Tom Brady, Patriots

4. Jared Goff, Rams

Quarterbacks -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Drew Brees, Saints

3. Tom Brady, Patriots

4. Jared Goff, Rams

Running backs -- Conference Round (DFS)

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints

2. Todd Gurley, Rams

3. Damien Williams, Chiefs

4. Sony Michel, Patriots

5. James White, Patriots

6. C.J. Anderson, Rams

7. Mark Ingram, Saints

8. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

Running backs -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints

2. Todd Gurley, Rams

3. Damien Williams, Chiefs

4. Sony Michel, Patriots

5. James White, Patriots

6. C.J. Anderson, Rams

7. Mark Ingram, Saints

8. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

Wide receivers -- Conference Round (DFS)

1. Michael Thomas, Saints

2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

3. Robert Woods, Rams

4. Julian Edelman, Patriots

5. Brandin Cooks, Rams

6. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

7. Josh Reynolds, Rams

8. Ted Ginn, Saints

9. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

10. Chris Hogan, Patriots

11. Chris Conley, Chiefs

12. Tre'Quon Smith, Saints

Wide receivers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Michael Thomas, Saints

2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

3. Robert Woods, Rams

4. Julian Edelman, Patriots

5. Brandin Cooks, Rams

6. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

7. Ted Ginn, Saints

8. Josh Reynolds, Rams

9. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

10. Chris Hogan, Patriots

11. Chris Conley, Chiefs

12. Tre'Quon Smith, Saints

Tight ends -- Conference Round (DFS)

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

3. Gerald Everett, Rams

4. Ben Watson, Saints

Tight ends -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

3. Ben Watson, Saints

4. Gerald Everett, Rams

Kickers -- Conference Round (DFS)

1. Greg Zuerlein, Rams

2. Wil Lutz, Saints

3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs

4. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

Kickers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Wil Lutz, Saints

2. Greg Zuerlein, Rams

3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs

4. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

Defense/special teams -- Conference Round (DFS)

1. Saints

2. Rams

3. Chiefs

4. Patriots

Defense/special teams -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Saints

2. Chiefs

3. Rams

4. Patriots

