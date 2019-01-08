Divisional Round and Playoff Challenge fantasy football ranks

The Wild Card round of the 2018 NFL postseason was... well, wild. The Colts opened it up with a huge win over the Texans, despite 17 fantasy points from rookie wideout Keke Coutee. Marlon Mack (20 points) and Eric Ebron (8 points) were also among the fantasy point leaders at their respective positions. Russell Wilson led all quarterbacks with 20 points, but he'll need to be replaced (for those who started him) as the Seahawks fell to the Cowboys and stud back Ezekiel Elliott (22 points).

The rest of the best in the Wild Card round roster included Allen Robinson (20 points), whose Bears were eliminated by the defending champion Eagles in what was the biggest shocker of the weekend. A pair of Chargers (Mike Badgley: 17 points; Chargers defense; 19 points) rounded out of the best of the best. Next up is the Divisional Round, where the top seeds (Chiefs, Patriots, Saints, Rams) enter the tournament and my DFS and Playoff Challenge rankings. Not surprisingly, at least for those who want to see a Chiefs-Saints Super Bowl, you'll find many of their players atop or near the top of the ranks.

I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!

Rankings

Quarterbacks -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Drew Brees, Saints

3. Andrew Luck, Colts

4. Jared Goff, Rams

5. Philip Rivers, Chargers

6. Tom Brady, Patriots

7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

8. Nick Foles, Eagles

Quarterbacks -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Drew Brees, Saints

3. Jared Goff, Rams

4. Tom Brady, Patriots

5. Andrew Luck, Colts

6. Philip Rivers, Chargers

7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

8. Nick Foles, Eagles

Running backs -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints

2. Todd Gurley, Rams

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

5. Damien Williams, Chiefs

6. Marlon Mack, Colts

7. James White, Patriots

8. Mark Ingram, Saints

9. Sony Michel, Patriots

10. Spencer Ware, Chiefs

11. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

12. Darren Sproles, Eagles

13. Nyheim Hines, Colts

14. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

15. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles

16. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

17. Josh Adams, Eagles

18. C.J. Anderson, Rams

19. Justin Jackson, Chargers

20. Rod Smith, Cowboys

Running backs -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints

2. Todd Gurley, Rams

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

5. Damien Williams, Chiefs

6. James White, Patriots

7. Mark Ingram, Saints

8. Sony Michel, Patriots

9. Marlon Mack, Colts

10. Spencer Ware, Chiefs

11. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

12. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

13. Nyheim Hines, Colts

14. C.J. Anderson, Rams

15. Darren Sproles, Eagles

16. Justin Jackson, Chargers

17. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

18. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles

19. Josh Adams, Eagles

20. Rod Smith, Cowboys

Wide receivers -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Michael Thomas, Saints

2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

3. Robert Woods, Rams

4. Keenan Allen, Chargers

5. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

6. Julian Edelman, Patriots

7. Amari Cooper, Cowboys

8. Brandin Cooks, Rams

9. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

10. Mike Williams, Chargers

11. Dontrelle Inman, Colts

12. Josh Reynolds, Rams

13. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

14. Chris Conley, Chiefs

15. Ted Ginn, Saints

16. Michael Gallup, Cowboys

17. Tre'Quon Smith, Saints

18. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

19. Chris Hogan, Patriots

20. Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs

Wide receivers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Michael Thomas, Saints

2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

3. Robert Woods, Rams

4. Brandin Cooks, Rams

5. Julian Edelman, Patriots

6. Keenan Allen, Chargers

7. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

8. Amari Cooper, Cowboys

9. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

10. Josh Reynolds, Rams

11. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints

12. Chris Conley, Chiefs

13. Mike Williams, Chargers

14. Tre'Quon Smith, Saints

15. Chris Hogan, Patriots

16. Dontrelle Inman, Colts

17. Michael Gallup, Cowboys

18. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

19. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

20. Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs

Tight ends -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles

3. Eric Ebron, Colts

4. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

5. Gerald Everett, Rams

6. Ben Watson, Saints

7. Hunter Henry, Chargers

8. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys

Tight ends -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

3. Eric Ebron, Colts

4. Zach Ertz, Eagles

5. Gerald Everett, Rams

6. Ben Watson, Saints

7. Hunter Henry, Chargers

8. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys

Kickers -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Wil Lutz, Saints

2. Greg Zuerlein, Rams

3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs

4. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

5. Adam Vinatieri, Colts

6. Brett Maher, Cowboys

7. Mike Badgley, Chargers

8. Jake Elliott, Eagles

Kickers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Wil Lutz, Saints

2. Greg Zuerlein, Rams

3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs

4. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

5. Adam Vinatieri, Colts

6. Mike Badgley, Chargers

7. Brett Maher, Cowboys

8. Jake Elliott, Eagles

Defense/special teams -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Saints

2. Rams

3. Patriots

4. Chiefs

5. Chargers

6. Cowboys

7. Colts

8. Eagles

Defense/special teams -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Saints

2. Rams

3. Chiefs

4. Patriots

5. Colts

6. Chargers

7. Cowboys

8. Eagles

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!