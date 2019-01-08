Divisional Round and Playoff Challenge fantasy football ranks

The Wild Card round of the 2018 NFL postseason was... well, wild. The Colts opened it up with a huge win over the Texans, despite 17 fantasy points from rookie wideout Keke Coutee. Marlon Mack (20 points) and Eric Ebron (8 points) were also among the fantasy point leaders at their respective positions. Russell Wilson led all quarterbacks with 20 points, but he'll need to be replaced (for those who started him) as the Seahawks fell to the Cowboys and stud back Ezekiel Elliott (22 points).
The rest of the best in the Wild Card round roster included Allen Robinson (20 points), whose Bears were eliminated by the defending champion Eagles in what was the biggest shocker of the weekend. A pair of Chargers (Mike Badgley: 17 points; Chargers defense; 19 points) rounded out of the best of the best. Next up is the Divisional Round, where the top seeds (Chiefs, Patriots, Saints, Rams) enter the tournament and my DFS and Playoff Challenge rankings. Not surprisingly, at least for those who want to see a Chiefs-Saints Super Bowl, you'll find many of their players atop or near the top of the ranks.
I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!
Rankings
Quarterbacks -- Divisional Round (DFS)
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
2. Drew Brees, Saints
3. Andrew Luck, Colts
4. Jared Goff, Rams
5. Philip Rivers, Chargers
6. Tom Brady, Patriots
7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
8. Nick Foles, Eagles
Running backs -- Divisional Round (DFS)
1. Alvin Kamara, Saints
2. Todd Gurley, Rams
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
5. Damien Williams, Chiefs
6. Marlon Mack, Colts
7. James White, Patriots
8. Mark Ingram, Saints
9. Sony Michel, Patriots
10. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
11. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
12. Darren Sproles, Eagles
13. Nyheim Hines, Colts
14. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
15. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
16. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
17. Josh Adams, Eagles
18. C.J. Anderson, Rams
19. Justin Jackson, Chargers
20. Rod Smith, Cowboys
Wide receivers -- Divisional Round (DFS)
1. Michael Thomas, Saints
2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
3. Robert Woods, Rams
4. Keenan Allen, Chargers
5. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
6. Julian Edelman, Patriots
7. Amari Cooper, Cowboys
8. Brandin Cooks, Rams
9. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
10. Mike Williams, Chargers
11. Dontrelle Inman, Colts
12. Josh Reynolds, Rams
13. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
14. Chris Conley, Chiefs
15. Ted Ginn, Saints
16. Michael Gallup, Cowboys
17. Tre'Quon Smith, Saints
18. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
19. Chris Hogan, Patriots
20. Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs
Tight ends -- Divisional Round (DFS)
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
2. Zach Ertz, Eagles
3. Eric Ebron, Colts
4. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
5. Gerald Everett, Rams
6. Ben Watson, Saints
7. Hunter Henry, Chargers
8. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
Kickers -- Divisional Round (DFS)
1. Wil Lutz, Saints
2. Greg Zuerlein, Rams
3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs
4. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
5. Adam Vinatieri, Colts
6. Brett Maher, Cowboys
7. Mike Badgley, Chargers
8. Jake Elliott, Eagles
Defense/special teams -- Divisional Round (DFS)
1. Saints
2. Rams
3. Patriots
4. Chiefs
5. Chargers
6. Cowboys
7. Colts
8. Eagles
