Week 16 Fantasy Live Blog: Championship week arrives

Note: All times listed in pacific.
11:22 a.m. - Taylor Heinicke returns
After a brief run for backup Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke has returned to action.
11:19 a.m. - Jamaal Williams somehow stays in bounds
With Aaron Jones out for the remainder of the season and Ty Montgomery shipped out before the trade deadline, the Packers have turned their backfield over to second-year back Jamaal Williams. Williams hasn't produced many spectacular plays this season, but he turned in perhaps his finest moment on Sunday.
.@jswaggdaddy is IN! ï¿½ï¿½#GBvsNYJ #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/v4FC8VPHxMâ Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 23, 2018
Packers still trail 12-14.
11:17 a.m. - Punters make plays
This play had little to no fantasy impact, but if you can't enjoy this you don't like football.
IS THAT @MATTBOSHER5 OR @KEANU_NEAL?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/JDfly0zSrYâ Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 23, 2018
11:08 a.m. - A pair of quarterbacks go down with injuries
Taylor Heinicke's debut as a starter hit a snag during the first half. The former undrafted free agent injured his left elbow and went to the locker room. The team announced him as questionable to return.
Meanwhile, Cody Kessler suffered a right-shoulder contution. Blake Bortles has replaced him on the field.
11:01 a.m. - Jake Kumerow steals your touchdown
With the fantasy title on the line, the Packers made sure to funnel their offense through Davante Adams so as to score the points you need.
Just kidding. Jake Kumerow scored the touchdown.
JAKE KUMEROW!!!â Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 23, 2018
49-yard touchdown catch from @AaronRodgers12! #GBvsNYJ #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/5IYWjALtQY
10:57 a.m. - Jarvis Landry: serviceable passer
Sure, Baker Mayfield has battled his way into the Offensive Rookie of the Year debate, but Jarvis Landry can toss the pigskin around, too.
LANDRY WITH A PERFECT PASS TO PERRIMAN! pic.twitter.com/onD6U14oUWâ Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018
The Browns scored moments later with Mayfield connecting with Darren Fells.
Darren Fells for 6ï¸â£! pic.twitter.com/msa5T42zQPâ Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018
10:47 a.m. - David Njoku puts Browns ahead
The Browns' offensive struggles seem so long ago. Under the guidance of offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, the unit has surged late in the season. On Sunday, a long drive culminated in a nice touchdown (and nicer celebration) for David Njoku.
CHIEF SLAM!!â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018
Mayfield to Njoku for 6ï¸â£! pic.twitter.com/gIVkt90FNL
Cleveland leads 7-0.
10:31 a.m. - Julio Jones shows up for the fantasy championship
Remember when Julio Jones didn't score touchdowns?
In a foot race with @JulioJones_11? Good luck.â NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2018
TD, @AtlantaFalcons! #InBrotherhood
ï¿½ï¿½: FOX pic.twitter.com/sZVov3DALe
Julio Jones forgives your lack of faith.
10:28 a.m. - Sony Michel powers through Bills' defensive interior for score
A 3-yard Patriots touchdown might not seem impressive until you watch how it happened. Rookie running back Sony Michel plowed through seemingly the entire Bills defense in order to reach paydirt, gaining all of the yardage after contact.
SONY! @Patriots take the lead over the Bills. #GoPats #BUFvsNEâ NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: CBS pic.twitter.com/s9JPXdorAa
New England holds an early 7-0 lead at home.
10:19 a.m. - Ian Thomas steals your touchdown
As predicted in the lede, noted fantasy afterthought Ian Thomas has managed to get into the end zone during the most important week of the fantasy season. To his credit, Thomas had to work off his original route while first-time starter Taylor Heinicke scrambled around. Still, why this week?
TAYLOR HEINICKE FIRST TOUCHDOWN: âï¸ pic.twitter.com/zK3YWbzua8â Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 23, 2018