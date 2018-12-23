Week 16 Fantasy Live Blog: Championship week arrives

Welcome to game day.

Congratulations to the fantasy managers who successfully navigated their way to the title game. Prepare for Ian Thomas and company to vulture your touchdowns.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



11:22 a.m. - Taylor Heinicke returns

After a brief run for backup Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke has returned to action.



11:19 a.m. - Jamaal Williams somehow stays in bounds

With Aaron Jones out for the remainder of the season and Ty Montgomery shipped out before the trade deadline, the Packers have turned their backfield over to second-year back Jamaal Williams. Williams hasn't produced many spectacular plays this season, but he turned in perhaps his finest moment on Sunday.

Packers still trail 12-14.



11:17 a.m. - Punters make plays

This play had little to no fantasy impact, but if you can't enjoy this you don't like football.



11:08 a.m. - A pair of quarterbacks go down with injuries

Taylor Heinicke's debut as a starter hit a snag during the first half. The former undrafted free agent injured his left elbow and went to the locker room. The team announced him as questionable to return.

Meanwhile, Cody Kessler suffered a right-shoulder contution. Blake Bortles has replaced him on the field.



11:01 a.m. - Jake Kumerow steals your touchdown

With the fantasy title on the line, the Packers made sure to funnel their offense through Davante Adams so as to score the points you need.

Just kidding. Jake Kumerow scored the touchdown.



10:57 a.m. - Jarvis Landry: serviceable passer

Sure, Baker Mayfield has battled his way into the Offensive Rookie of the Year debate, but Jarvis Landry can toss the pigskin around, too.

The Browns scored moments later with Mayfield connecting with Darren Fells.



10:47 a.m. - David Njoku puts Browns ahead

The Browns' offensive struggles seem so long ago. Under the guidance of offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, the unit has surged late in the season. On Sunday, a long drive culminated in a nice touchdown (and nicer celebration) for David Njoku.

Cleveland leads 7-0.



10:31 a.m. - Julio Jones shows up for the fantasy championship

Remember when Julio Jones didn't score touchdowns?

Julio Jones forgives your lack of faith.



10:28 a.m. - Sony Michel powers through Bills' defensive interior for score

A 3-yard Patriots touchdown might not seem impressive until you watch how it happened. Rookie running back Sony Michel plowed through seemingly the entire Bills defense in order to reach paydirt, gaining all of the yardage after contact.

New England holds an early 7-0 lead at home.



10:19 a.m. - Ian Thomas steals your touchdown

As predicted in the lede, noted fantasy afterthought Ian Thomas has managed to get into the end zone during the most important week of the fantasy season. To his credit, Thomas had to work off his original route while first-time starter Taylor Heinicke scrambled around. Still, why this week?