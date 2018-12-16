Week 15 Fantasy Live Blog: Antonio Brown hits 11,000 yards

Welcome to game day.

The Green Bay Packers face the prospect of elimination if they cannot survive a road tilt with the rival Chicago Bears. The game, which always holds special meaning to both teams, headlines the morning slate of games.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



3:24 p.m. - Chris Carson: Fantasy Hero

With the playoffs on the line, Chris Carson deliverse



3:15 p.m. - Disasterous red-zone trip results in zero points for Steelers

A deep completion to James Washington and a few more large gainers set up the Steelers in the red zone. Everything after that point proved disastrous. Ben Roethlisberger followed an incomplete pass with an intentional-grounding penalty. He then sent a pass just a bit too far for tight end Vance McDonald to catch and stay in bounds, setting up a field-goal attempt. Chris Boswell then took over, blowing yet another kick.



2:36 p.m. - Antonio Brown becomes second-fastest to reach 11,000 receiving yards

A big day for Antonio Brown has become historic. The Steelers wideout became the second-fastest player to reach 11,000 receiving yards in NFL history.

Antonio Brown has reached 11,000 receiving yards in the second-fewest games in NFL history.



He joins Hines Ward (12,083) as the second player in #SteelersHistory with at least 11,000 receiving yards. pic.twitter.com/ZLrUp3am4q â Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 16, 2018

Thanks in part to Brown's play, the Steelers lead the Patriots 14-7.



2:12 p.m. - Antonio Brown gets on the board

Antonio Brown had a fairly quiet start to the fantasy playoffs last week, catching just five passes for 35 yards. For fantasy managers who survived the poor showing, Brown has delivered a strong followup. Early in the second quarter, he hauled in a difficult pass from Ben Roethlisberger for the go-ahead touchdown.

Brown currently has three catches for 25 yards and the aforementioned score.



2:00 p.m. - A 49ers tight end not named George Kittle scores long touchdown

Look away, fantasy managers.

The 49ers still have plenty of time to feed George Kittle, but plays like this hurt in the fantasy playoffs.



1:43 p.m. - Tom Brady sells the double fake to free Chris Hogan for 63-yard bomb

A well-designed offense can create easy throws for the quarterback. The best offenses do so for huge gains. Quarterback Tom Brady sold two fake handoffs in order to bait the defense and free wideout Chris Hogan for the longest play of the Patriots' season.



1:24 p.m. - 49ers strike back quickly

It took mere minutes for the 49ers to negate the Seahawks' early lead. After Doug Baldwin caught the first touchdown of the game, Richie James returned the ensuing kickoff all the way back for the score.

Between the missed extra point and the non-tackle on the return, Sebastian Janikowski might want to stay away from the internet for the rest of Sunday.



1:13 p.m. - Tyler Lockett continues crazy season

Tyler Lockett had made his fair share of great catches through the first three seasons of his career, but he has taken it up a notch in 2018. Not only has the connection with Russell Wilson produced a near-perfect passer rating, but it has resulted in crazy plays like this one:

The Seahawks have matched deep into the red zone and should end up with the first score of the game.



1:03 p.m. - Bears clinch NFC North crown

The Bears haven't won double-digit games since 2012, nor have they won the NFC North since 2010. They accomplished both on Sunday via a 24-17 defeat of the rival Packers.



12:54 p.m. - Randall Cobb evaluated for a concussion

The Packers have limited time for a comeback, but they will likely finish the game without Randall Cobb. The Veteran wideout went to the sidelines for a concussion evaluation. Even if Cobb receives clearance, the game will have already expired.



12:52 p.m. - Dalvin Cook put the Dolphins defense in the spin cycle

Dalvin Cook has delivered a huge performance when his team needs it most. Positioned just outside of the red zone, Cook put the Dolphins defense in the spin cycle on his way to pay dirt.

According to the Vikings PR staff, this marks the first multi-score game in Cook's career.



12:46 p.m. - Vernon Davis evaluated for a concussion

Vernon Davis left Sunday's game to allow the independent neurologist to evaluate him for a concussion. With Jordan Reed on the inactive list, Washington has Jeremy Sprinkle left in reserve.



12:39 p.m. - Aaron Rodgers' interception streak ends at 402 attempts

A week ago, Aaron Rodgers set the record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception. That streak came to an end this week when a tipped ball ended in the arms of safety Eddie Jackson.

Jackson went into the blue medical tent after the play, but the pick effectively ends the Packers' hopes of a comeback.



12:33 p.m. - Josh Allen throws for a touchdown (honest!)

With no running backs left, Bills quarterback Josh Allen went to the air. The rookie connected with Robert Foster deep, but a fallen defender provided the wideout with an easy path to the end zone.



12:18 p.m. - Tevin Coleman scores (another) long touchdown

Tevin Coleman has delivered a career performance Sunday. After a 65-yarder in the first half, Coleman ran nearly as far for his second score of the day.

The Falcons hold a decisive 33-7 lead.



12:04 p.m. - Bills have run out of running backs

Every tailback on the Bills' depth chart is currently out or temporarily sidelined. Josh Allen might actually have to start taking handoffs at this rate.



11:54 a.m. - Julio Jones (ribs) questionable to return

A bad day for injuries just got worse. Julio Jones left Sunday's game against the Cardinals with an injury to his ribs.



11:46 a.m. - Frank Gore out again, but Kalen Ballage picking up the slack

After a brief return, Frank Gore has left Sunday's game again, this time for good. The Dolphins seem to have found an adequate replacement in Kalen Ballage who opened up the second half with a strong run.

Miami trails 21-17 after previously trailing by three scores.



11:36 a.m. - Aaron Jones ruled out

The Packers ruled out a return for Aaron Jones, leaving Jamaal Williams as the primary back for the remainder of the game. Jones suffered an injury against the Bears around this time last year that cost him the final few weeks of the season.



11:16 a.m. - Tarik Cohen gets into the end zone

The Packers managed to keep Tarik Cohen under wraps for the first quarter, but they couldn't manage it for an entire half. Shortly before halftime, Mitch Trubisky dumped off a pass to Cohen and watched the versatile running back do the rest.

Chicago now holds a 14-3 lead over Green Bay.



11:12 a.m. - Frank Gore returns

Crisis averted. Frank Gore will continue playing football well into the next century.



10:53 a.m. - Frank Gore (ankle) questionable to return

The Dolphins already trail the Vikings by 21 points and just saw one of their top running backs carted off the field. Officially, Frank Gore has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.



10:50 a.m. - Josh Allen rushes for the Bills' first score of the day

Josh Allen's rookie season hasn't unfolded as smoothly as the Bills hoped, but the rookie has made strides over the past few weeks that suggest a promising future. The latest such moment came early in the second quarter against the Lions when Allen ran in a 3-yard touchdown.

Countless jokes have been lobbed in Allen's direction this year, but he looks like one of the league's better young running backs.



10:43 a.m. - Tevin Coleman showcases his wheels

The Falcons offense hasn't soared in recent weeks, but Tevin Coleman has gotten the unit off to a strong start Sunday. The athletic running back hit the hole on a toss play perfectly, galloping for 65 yards.

Atlanta settled for a field goal but now lead Arizona 10-7.



10:33 a.m. - Aaron Jones (knee) questionable to return

The Packers might have to finish Sunday's critical NFC North battle without their top running back. Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury early in the first quarter and the team has declared him questionable to return. Jamaal Williams will see most of the action in Jones' absence.



10:21 a.m. - #FreeDavidJohnson

The Cardinals have made life difficult for star running back David Johnson all season. Their unwillingness to use him more frequently on outside runs and split out as a receiver has contributed to the offensive stagnation as well as the mid-season firing of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Fixing those issues has become a focus for replacement play-caller Byron Leftwich, but he hasn't always achieved the desired results.

The Cardinals offense has made progress under Byron Leftwich, just not enoughhttps://t.co/yWgkZK6nbY â Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) December 7, 2018

Still, Arizona has made some progress with Johnson, as illustrated by his 40-yard reception during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons.



10:07 a.m. - Vikings' OC change looks good early

It didn't take too long for the Vikings to validate their decision from earlier this week to change offensive coordinators. Kirk Cousins perfectly faked a handoff and found Stefon Diggs wide open in the corner of the end zone.

Minnesota leads 7-0 early in the first quarter.