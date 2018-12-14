Surprising Stats: Week 15

With only three weeks left in the regular season, not much can surprise us. We have a lot of sample size to work with, but believe it or not, details can slip through the cracks. Here are some stats to mull over as you prepare for your fantasy playoffs.

Houston Texans at New York Jets

Rookie Keke Coutee has been on the field in six games this year. Two of which he was pulled early due to injury. In his four full games, he saw five or more targets in each, averaged 67.5 yards per game, and scored one touchdown. Coutee's 1,429 receiving yards his final year at Texas Tech ranks second in school history for a single season behind Michael Crabtree's 1,962 in 2007. The Jets allow the third most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in PPR formats.

Last week Elijah McGuire carried the ball 17 times and logged three catches at Buffalo. Only once all season has Isaiah Crowell touched the ball 20-plus times in a game, and that was in Week 13 at Tennessee. Crowell has already been ruled out for Week 15.

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Baker Mayfield has thrown a touchdown on 40.5 percent of his red zone attempts, the third most in the NFL. Broncos quarterback, Case Keenum, only succeeds 15.7 percent of the time in the red zone, the lowest in the league with a minimum of 20 attempts.

Phillip Lindsay is the only undrafted rookie in the common draft era to go over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and score 10 or more touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he averages 3.68 yards before contact. Aaron Jones has the second-best average at 2.81.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers only has one interception on the season. He is on the only quarterback with over 700 passing yards and only one pick. He hasn't thrown an interception in 368 pass attempts, the longest streak in NFL history. Chicago leads the league, forcing 25 interceptions in 2018. Miami has the second most, at 19.

In Week 13, Tarik Cohen became one of two players in NFL history to log 12 catches, over 150 receiving yards, and a passing touchdown in a single game. The other player was Jerry Rice. However, in Week 1 Cohen only caught three passes for 16 yards in Green Bay.

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

Zach Zenner averaged 8.9 yards per carry at Eagan High School in Minnesota. He rushed for at least 2,000 yards in 2012, 2013, and 2014 at South Dakota State University. Since rejoining the team in Week 10, Zenner is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and led the team to a game-winning touchdown in Week 14 at Arizona. During his NFL career while on IR, he's researched the effects of fructose on hypertension at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and is working on research that will help children suffering from a rare genetic disorder, Batten Disease.

Robert Foster has 94-plus receiving yards in three of his last four games. Prior to Week 10 he had two catches for 30 yards on the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens

Last week Cameron Brate caught two touchdowns when facing the Saints. Prior to Week 14, New Orleans had allowed only one touchdown to opposing tight ends all year. Since 2016, Brate ranks second among tight ends with 20 touchdowns.

Three NFL quarterbacks have 450-plus rushing yards and three-plus rushing touchdowns this year. They are Cam Newton, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson. Newton has 13 starts, Allen has eight starts, and Jackson has four starts.

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons

Safety Antoine Bethea is the only NFL safety with 100-plus tackles (105) in 2018. He and Budda Baker are the only pair of safeties in the NFC with 80-plus tackles apiece. Bethea was also named the Cardinal's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Eight times this season Matt Ryan has thrown for 300-plus yards and/or thrown three or more touchdowns in a game. Only Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck have more games at those marks. However, only three times this season has a quarterback thrown for over 300 yards or scored three-plus touchdowns against the Cardinals.

Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Jared Cook put up 100-plus yards in each of his last two games. He scored a touchdown in three of his last four. He has the fifth most targets and receptions, fourth-most yards and ties for the third most touchdowns among tight ends. He leads the team in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. 22.98 percent of the Raiders' air yards belong to Cook. Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends with a higher average.

From Weeks 12 through 14 Joe Mixon has been the eighth highest scoring running back in PPR formats with 95-plus yards from scrimmage in each game. At least one running back has gone over 90 yards and/or scored a touchdown against the Raiders every week since Week 6.

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants

Derrick Henry was contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage on 53.9 percent of his attempts heading into Week 14, resulting in 60 or fewer rushing yards in each game this season. In Week 14 he saw contact behind the line of scrimmage on 64.7 percent of his carries, but he broke through and logged 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He's yet to have more than two catches in a game this year, and went over 20 receiving yards once.

In Week 14, Evan Engram led the team with 77 receiving yards. That was the first time he played since Week 11. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. The Titans have yet to allow a touchdown to an opposing tight end this year.

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

Kenyan Drake has a receiving touchdown in each of his last three games. He's tied with Tevin Coleman for the fourth most receiving touchdowns by a running back on the season. The Vikings have allowed one receiving touchdown to a running back since Week 5.

Two pairs of teammates have 85-plus receptions this year: Antonio Brown/JuJu Smith-Schuster and Adam Thielen/Stefon Diggs. According to Pro Football Focus, only Stefon Diggs has a 100 percent catch rate on catchable targets.

Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week Vernon Davis caught all four of his targets for 31 yards and caught a 2-pt conversion. In the two weeks prior, he combined for four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars allow the 16th most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in PPR formats. This also could be his third game in a row with a touchdown catch against the Jaguars.

With Cody Kessler under center over the last two weeks, Dede Westbrook leads the team with 15 targets. Donte Moncrief has 14 targets. Keelan Cole has nine.

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts

During his six games as a Cowboy, 32 of Amari Cooper's 40 catches have gone for a first down or a touchdown. Nine of his 10 catches last week did just that.

Two wide receivers in the NFL have 950-plus receiving yards in six consecutive seasons: Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton. He has 77-plus receiving yards in each of his last five games. He is the fourth highest scoring receiving in PPR format over that time, with only Amari Cooper, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Keenan Allen scoring more fantasy points despite Eric Ebron scoring five touchdowns over that span.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Tyler Lockett has a touchdown reception in all but one road game this season. That was at Arizona in Week 4. In Week 12 when he last faced the 49ers he only logged one catch, but it went for 52 yards and a touchdown.

George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are the only two players in 2018 with 700-plus yards after the catch. 6.9 percent of Kittle's yards have been after the catch.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

James Develin has four touchdowns on six carries this year. Develin also has nine catches, none of which went for touchdowns. Sony Michel scored one rushing touchdown in Week 12, but all other touchdowns by a running back since Week 10 have gone to Develin. The record for touches to touchdown efficiency is held by the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel. Even though he was a linebacker, he would sometimes line up as a tight end. He has 10 touchdowns on 10 catches over the course of his 14-year career. Eight of those touchdowns came when he was a Patriot.

Even though Ben Roethlisberger only played in 68 percent of the team's offensive snaps last week, his 282 passing yards were the sixth most in Week 14. He also logged his second highest yards per attempt (9.7) of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Darren Sproles has four touches in each of his last two games, his only games played since Week 1. He scored a touchdown in both outings. Sproles is the only Eagle to score at least seven fantasy points in PPR formats in every game played this season. He's played three games.

Prior to last week, the last time that Todd Gurley played in a regular season game and did not score double-digit fantasy points was October 8, 2017.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

After playing in 52 percent or more of the team's snaps in Weeks 12 and 13, Keith Kirkwood only played in 34 percent of Week 14's offensive snaps. He has yet to post more than 45 receiving yards in a game, but he did score a touchdown in two of his last three. The Panthers allow the seventh most PPR fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

From Weeks 12 to 14, Curtis Samuel was on the field for six fewer snaps than D.J. Moore. Both Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton have been out there for 100 percent of those snaps. Moore for 92 percent. Samuel for 89 percent. Devin Funchess hasn't played in more than 46 percent of the snaps since Week 11.