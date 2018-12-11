Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jared Goff vs. Philadelphia Eagles Goff is coming off a massive stinker, scoring minus-0.30 fantasy points in a loss to the Bears. If you were able to survive, however, I'd keep the Cal product in your starting lineup when the Eagles visit the Rams. Their defense has allowed a 106.4 passer rating and the third-most points to enemy home quarterbacks. vs. Russell Wilson vs. San Francisco 49ers Wilson is also coming off a massive stink bomb, but I like him to rebound when he travels to the Bay to face the Niners. Their defense has allowed the third-most touchdown passes (28) and an average of almost 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and Wilson beat them for 24.8 fantasy points back in Week 13. vs. Andrew Luck vs. Dallas Cowboys Luck has been one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, but do you start him against what is now a top-notch Cowboys defense? I would, and I'm a Dallas homer. Their defense has surrendered almost 18 fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road, and Luck has averaged 25.2 fantasy points in his last five home games. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. New England Patriots Roethlisberger missed time last week due to an injured rib, but he still scored almost 20 fantasy points in a loss to the Raiders. I like him to produce in what should be a high-scoring game against the Patriots, who have allowed 14 touchdown passes and an average of more than 21 fantasy points to enemy home quarterbacks. vs. Lamar Jackson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jackson has averaged 84 rushing yards and over 18 fantasy points per game as the starting quarterback in Baltimore, and this week's matchup against the Buccaneers bodes well for his chances of producing a nice stat line. Their defense has allowed an average of almost 27 fantasy points per game quarterbacks on the road. Start 'Em: Tom Brady at Pittsburgh Steelers, Philip Rivers at Kansas City Chiefs (Thur.)

Sleepers: Josh Allen vs. Detroit Lions, Jeff Driskel vs. Oakland Raiders

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jameis Winston vs. Baltimore Ravens Winston has scored at least 19-plus fantasy points in all but one of his six starts on the season, so it might be tough to bench him. Just keep in mind that a matchup in Baltimore is brutal. Quarterbacks have put up a meager 76.5 passer rating and just seven touchdown passes when facing the Ravens on their home field. vs. Matt Ryan vs. Arizona Cardinals Ryan is coming off a three-touchdown performance in Green Bay, but he did most of his damage during garbage time. While he does play better at home and remains a low-end No. 1 fantasy quarterback, keep in mind that the Cardinals have allowed the third-fewest touchdowns passes (16) and the third-fewest points to the position. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Buffalo Bills Stafford has been a sit 'em staple for most of this season, and for good reason. The veteran has failed to score more than 16 fantasy points in each of his last six games, during which time he's thrown for four scores and five interceptions. The Bills are tough on quarterbacks at home, so Stafford's fortunes won't improve. vs. Eli Manning vs. Tennessee Titans Manning is coming off a three-touchdown stat line in a blowout win over the Redskins, but I wouldn't chase the points in the second week of the fantasy postseason. That's due to a tough matchup against the Titans, who have surrendered just 17 touchdown passes and an average of fewer than 16 points to opposing quarterbacks. vs. Ryan Tannehill vs. Minnesota Vikings Tannehill has been on a nice hot streak, throwing for multiple touchdowns in three straight games since his return to the gridiron. That includes back-to-back games with three scores. Unfortunately, he'll be tough to trust against a Vikings defense that has allowed just four touchdown passes to visiting quarterbacks in 2018. Sit 'Em: Carson Wentz at Los Angeles Rams, Marcus Mariota at New York Giants

Busts: None

