Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Philip Rivers vs. Oakland Raiders
Rivers hasn't put up monster numbers in recent weeks, but he's still a solid option when the Bolts travel to Oakland to face the Raiders. Their defense has surrendered nearly 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and third-stringer Nick Mullens looked like Brett Favre against them last week. Rivers should post a solid stat line.
Andrew Luck vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Luck has re-established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, so consider this a vote of confidence in him with the Jaguars coming to town. Over the last four weeks, Jacksonville's defense has surrendered an average of more than 21 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so I'd keep Luck in your lineup.
Carson Wentz vs. Dallas Cowboys
Wentz has caught fire in the stat sheets, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games, and even a tough home matchup against the Cowboys wouldn't keep him out of my starting lineup. While Dallas' defense has been solid, it's been less formidable on the road where enemy quarterbacks have a nearly 100 passer rating against them.
Russell Wilson vs. Washington Redskins
Fitzpatrick saw the perfect game script for him to produce a week ago, throwing four touchdown passes and scoring 24 fantasy points in a loss to the Panthers. He's now posted 19-plus points in all but one of his six starts this season, and he's well worth a look against a Redskins defense that was shredded by Matt Ryan and Atlanta last week.
Mitchell Trubisky vs. Detroit Lions
Trubisky is coming off a bit of a stinker in the stat sheets, putting up his worst stat line since Week 3. I'd still ride him in a matchup against a Lions defense, however, as enemy quarterbacks have averaged a 112.0 passer rating against them this season. At worst, the UNC product should be viewed as a low-end No. 1 signal-caller.
Start 'Em: Matt Ryan at Cleveland Browns, Ben Roethlisberger vs. Carolina Panthers (Thur.)
Sleepers: Baker Mayfield vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nick Mullens vs. New York Giants (Mon.)
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Matthew Stafford vs. Chicago Bears
Stafford, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with a mere 6.56 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. He's now scored fewer than 18 points in all but two of his eight starts on the season, and a road matchup against the Bears isn't favorable. Quarterbacks have averaged just 14.6 fantasy points and a 83.2 passer rating in Chicago.
Dak Prescott vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Prescott's numbers have been better in recent weeks, but I still find it hard to trust him in what is a bad road matchup against the Eagles. Their defense has held enemy quarterbacks like Matt Ryan, Andrew Luck and Kirk Cousins all under 14 fantasy points on their home field this season, so I'd keep Dak on the sidelines in this NFC East tilt.
Alex Smith vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I get it ... Smith has a tremendous matchup against a brutal Buccaneers defense. But here's the problem ... his offensive line is a mess after losing G Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and G Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL), and one of his best wideouts (Paul Richardson) is also done for the season. If you start Smith, I would do it with extreme caution.
Marcus Mariota vs. New England Patriots
Mariota is coming off one of his best performances, scoring 22.8 fantasy points against the Cowboys. Still, I don't see him as a viable option when the Titans host the Patriots. While the matchup isn't great on paper, keep in mind the Pats have faced Aaron Rodgers, Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes, and Andrew Luck in four of their last five games.
Derek Carr vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The trust level in Carr after his stink bomb against the 49ers last week is at an all-time low, and a matchup against the Chargers isn't going to help. The Bolts have been a bit uneven in terms of allowing fantasy points to quarterbacks, but their defense did hold Carr to one touchdown pass and a mere 13.2 fantasy points in Week 5.
Sit 'Em: Blake Bortles at Indianapolis Colts, Eli Manning at San Francisco 49ers
Busts: Russell Wilson at Los Angeles Rams, Andy Dalton vs. New Orleans Saints
