Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Kirk Cousins vs. New Orleans Saints Cousins has been on a bit of a cold streak, as he's scored fewer than 18 fantasy points in four of his last five games. He should get back on the right track this week, though, as the Saints have allowed nine total touchdowns and an average of more than 27 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the road this season. Stick with Cousins. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cleveland Browns Roethlisberger is back off a bye and on his home turf, and a matchup against the Browns makes him a nice option. Cleveland has allowed more than 23 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road, including 20.1 to Jameis Winston last week, and Big Ben has had 20-plus fantasy points in five of his last seven home contests. vs. Jared Goff vs. Green Bay Packers Goff has failed to score 17 fantasy points in a game for three straight weeks, but an upcoming home matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers has all the look of a scoreboard scorcher. Don't be fooled by Green Bay's points against totals versus quarterbacks (16.5) either ... the competition hasn't been all that formidable at quarterback. vs. Jameis Winston vs. Cincinnati Bengals Winston has scored 20-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and I'm expecting another nice stat line against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed 15 touchdown passes and the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and the Bucs will continue to lean on the pass game due to their ineffective ground attack. Start Winston. vs. Andy Dalton vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalton has failed to score more than 18 fantasy points in three straight games, and that includes two clunkers with fewer than 13. I like the Red Rifle to get right this week, however, as the Buccaneers have surrendered 12 touchdown passes and the most fantasy points per contest (34.11) to opposing quarterbacks on the road this season. Start 'Em: Andrew Luck at Oakland Raiders, Russell Wilson at Detroit Lions

Sleepers: Mitchell Trubisky vs. New York Jets, Baker Mayfield at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Derek Carr vs. Indianapolis Colts Carr has failed to score more than 16 points in all but one of his first six games, and the Raiders just traded his top wideout (Amari Cooper) to the Cowboys. This week's matchup against the Colts isn't all that favorable either, as quarterbacks have averaged just 16.6 fantasy points per game against their defense after seven weeks. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Seattle Seahawks Stafford has not been a stat-sheet monster so far this season, scoring fewer than 18 fantasy points in four of his first six games. He could be held to another modest stat line against the Seahawks, who have surrendered a 79.9 passer rating and haven't allowed a quarterback to finish better than 13th in points against them. Beware Stafford. vs. Alex Smith vs. New York Giants Smith has been a shell of the former fantasy star he was a season ago, scoring fewer than 17 points in each of his last five games. He's also been matchup "proof," in that he's failed to meet expectations even when the matchup was favorable on paper. Smith is also dealing with a patchwork group of receivers, so I'd continue to fade him. vs. Case Keenum vs. Kansas City Chiefs Keenum might look like a nice streamer this week on paper, but the opposite could be true. While the Chiefs defense has struggled overall, it's been much better in recent weeks. In fact, the last two quarterbacks to face them at home have combined for two touchdown passes and five interceptions. I'd fade Keenum if possible. vs. Joe Flacco vs. Carolina Panthers Flacco has been up and down in fantasy terms this season, and this week's matchup against the Panthers has him trending downward. Their defense has surrendered a 76 passer rating and an average of just 14 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks at home, so Flacco is a good sit 'em candidate in fantasy land this weekend. Sit 'Em: C.J. Beathard at Arizona Cardinals, Eli Manning vs. Washington Redskins

Busts: Carson Wentz at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Deshaun Watson vs. Miami Dolphins (Thur.)

