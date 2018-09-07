Week 1 fantasy football matchups preview

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Bills

Nathan Peterman: Sit

LeSean McCoy: Beware

Kelvin Benjamin: Sit

Zay Jones: Sit

Charles Clay: Sit

Ravens

Joe Flacco: Stream

Alex Collins: Start

Michael Crabtree: Flex

John Brown: Sleeper

Ravens DST: Start

In case you haven't been paying attention all week, we've been very pro-Ravens and very anti-Bills. We'll get our first real extended look at Buffalo's offense with Nathan Peterman in charge but we're not optimistic about the results against a defense that was the second-highest scoring in fantasy last season. It's hard to suggest sitting LeSean McCoy but it's also hard to be optimistic about his prospects. The Ravens, on the other hand ... get as many of them as you can into your lineup this week. The #Flacconaissance begins Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Jaguars

Blake Bortles: Stream

Leonard Fournette: Start

Keelan Cole: Flex

T.J. Yeldon: Deep Sleeper

Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Stream

Jaguars DST: Start

Giants

Eli Manning: Sit

Saquon Barkley: Start

Odell Beckham, Jr.: Beware

Sterling Shepard: Sleeper

Evan Engram: Stream

The Giants defense was pretty pliable in 2017, which offers hope for a Jaguars offense that found its sea legs. When Blake Bortles keeps his turnovers down, good things happen. If he can do that this week, he could end up as a good streamer. Leonard Fournette should dominate the touches and have his way against Big Blue's front. T.J. Yeldon should see work as Jacksonville's third down back of choice. Tough luck that Saquon Barkley opens his career against such a tough defense but his production could be better than expected. Odell Beckham will lock horns with Jalen Ramsey. You're not sitting OBJ. You're just hoping that he can win a couple of those one-on-one matchups and give you a decent scoring day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Sit

Peyton Barber: Flex

Mike Evans: Beware

Chris Godwin: Sleeper

DeSean Jackson: Beware

O.J. Howard: Sit

Saints

Drew Brees: Start

Alvin Kamara: Start

Mike Gillislee: Sleeper

Michael Thomas: Start

Ted Ginn: Sleeper

Benjamin Watson: Stream

Saints DST: Start

The Bucs have a tough task to start the season, going against a division rival with Super Bowl aspirations -- and doing it with backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. That, combined with a matchup against star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, makes Mike Evans a scary start. It could open things up for Chris Godwin on the other side, though. Peyton Barber will get plenty of work but game script could work against him. Unless the Bucs have turned over a new leaf defensively, most of the Saints players can be started with confidence to begin the season.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Texans

Deshaun Watson: Start

Lamar Miller: Start

DeAndre Hopkins: Start

Will Fuller: Flex

Bruce Ellington: Deep sleeper

Texans DST: Beware

Patriots

Tom Brady: Start

Rex Burkhead: Flex

James White: Sleeper

Chris Hogan: Flex

Rob Gronkowski: Start

Patriots DST: Beware

This has the makings of a high-scoring affair with both teams relying heavily on their quarterbacks. Last season, Deshaun Watson truly introduced himself to the NFL world by going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in a close loss. Watson's presence elevated everyone on the Texans roster and should do the same in the 2018 debut. Until Tom Brady and the Patriots actually have the decline that many have predicted for years, then it's hard to go against them. After Gronk, Chris Hogan should be the next most targeted player in the offense. It could be a long day for both defenses.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo: Sit

Matt Breida: Sleeper

Alfred Morris: Sit

Pierre Garcon: Sit

Marquise Goodwin: Beware

George Kittle: Sit

Vikings

Kirk Cousins: Start

Dalvin Cook: Start

Latavius Murray: Sleeper

Adam Theilen: Start

Stefon Diggs: Start

Kyle Rudolph: Stream

Vikings DST: Start

We have high hopes for the Niners from a fantasy perspective, but this isn't the week to count on any of their options. The Vikings defense didn't offer much hope in 2017 and it doesn't look like much will change in 2018. Matt Breida has deep sleeper appeal as the primary pass-catching back in the wake of Jerick McKinnon's injury. Minnesota's offense now has 100 percent more Kirk Cousins and should be ready to fire on all cylinders against a defense that hasn't put up much resistance in recent seasons. Even Latavius Murray has some deep sleeper appeal if he can snag a few goal line touches away from Dalvin Cook.

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Titans

Marcus Mariota: Sit

Derrick Henry: Flex

Dion Lewis: Flex

Corey Davis: Flex

Rishard Matthews: Sit

Delanie Walker: Start

Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill: Sit

Kenyan Drake: Flex

Frank Gore: Beware

Kenny Stills: Start

Danny Amendola: Flex

DeVante Parker: Sit



If you are paying attention to this game, you are either a fan of one of the two teams or have invested way too much fantasy capital in either of these rosters. This game is filled with question marks and possible headaches. The Titans could be a sleeper offense if Marcus Mariota finally has the long-awaited breakout. The Derrick Henry-Dion Lewis daily double could cause consternation all season long. Delanie Walker is the most certain option for this team. Someone needs to explain to me why I should have any real faith in the Dolphins offense. We'll also get an answer to how Adam Gase is going to deploy the duo of Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore. Some fantasy managers could end up disappointed.

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Bengals

Andy Dalton: Start

Joe Mixon: Start

Giovani Bernard: Beware

A.J. Green: Start

John Ross: Deep sleeper

Tyler Eifert: Start

Colts

Andrew Luck: Stream

Marlon Mack: Sit

Jordan Wilkins: Sleeper

T.Y. Hilton: Start

Ryan Grant: Deep sleeper

Jack Doyle: Stream

The Colts defense is like a warm hug to opposing offenses, which bodes well for Andy Dalton and his merry band of Bengals in Week 1. Joe Mixon figures to eat up most of the backfield touches so Gio Bernard is a quizzical play. Keep an eye on how opportunities are distributed in the backfield this week. John Ross has big-play potential, making him a better best ball pick. Andrew Luck is back -- you might've heard -- and that brings optimism to the rest of his offensive mates. T.Y. Hilton is a no-brainer start this week and Jack Doyle has some nice streaming potential. If you have the intestinal fortitude, give one of Indy's running backs a spin. In that case, godspeed.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger: Start

James Conner: Start

Antonio Brown: Start

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Start

Vance McDonald: Stream

Browns

Tyrod Taylor: Sit

Carlos Hyde: Flex

Duke Johnson: Flex

Jarvis Landry: Start

Josh Gordon: Beware

David Njoku: Stream

Yes, the Browns will be improved. But don't get too caught up in the Hard Knocks hype. Yes, Ben Roethlisberger has been inconsistent on the road in the past. But he hasn't always been bad. We're not likely to see Le'Veon Bell, so there could be a larger emphasis on the passing game. That doesn't mean James Conner won't be involved, though. He'll have plenty of opportunities. For the first time in recent memory, the Browns are fantasy relevant. Tyrod Taylor is a streamer at best but should probably be on the bench in most leagues. Josh Gordon will be a question mark but his upside makes him hard to sit. The running back rotation for Cleveland will be worth watching.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes: Stream

Kareem Hunt: Start

Tyreek Hill: Start

Sammy Watkins: Flex

Travis Kelce: Start

Chargers

Philip Rivers: Start

Melvin Gordon: Start

Keenan Allen: Start

Tyrell Williams: Sleeper

Mike Williams: Sleeper

Chargers DST: Start

This is yet another game that looks to be high-scoring. The Chiefs could be forced to throw the ball to keep up if their defense can't hold the Chargers in check. That could be trouble for Mahomes, who is making just his second career start. Kareem Hunt should be started but his touches could be limited if the Chiefs are forced to the air. Things look good for most of the Chargers options against a defense that was one of the NFL's most forgiving units in 2017. L.A.'s defense could give up some yards (and possibly points) in this one but it's also likely to grab a couple of picks from the young quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks

Russell Wilson: Start

Chris Carson: Sit

Rashaad Penny: Sit

Doug Baldwin: Beware

Tyler Lockett: Sleeper

Brandon Marshall: Deep sleeper

Broncos

Case Keenum: Sit

Royce Freeman: Flex

Demaryius Thomas: Flex

Emmanuel Sanders: Flex

Courtland Sutton: Sleeper

Broncos DST: Stream

As goes Russell Wilson, so go the Seahawks. The offensive line is still a major obstacle to this team's success, which makes either of the running backs risky starts this week. Wilson will have to once again be a superhero. A combination of injury and Chris Harris should worry anyone starting Doug Baldwin this week. The Broncos defense didn't have a great fantasy season last year but the pieces are in place for this group to rebound. Case Keenum doesn't inspire a lot of fantasy confidence but his receivers could still bounce back from a pair of lackluster seasons. Royce Freeman is the best back in the Broncos backfield. This is when we see how much of the hype is real.

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowboys

Dak Prescott: Sit

Ezekiel Elliott: Start

Allen Hurns: Sleeper

Cole Beasley: Deep sleeper

Michael Gallup: Deep sleeper

Panthers

Cam Newton: Start

Christian McCaffrey: Start

Devin Funchess: Flex

Torrey Smith: Sit

D.J. Moore: Sleeper

Greg Olsen: Stream

Panthers DST: Stream

There isn't a lot to be optimistic about with the Cowboys offense. There are injuries along the front line and Dak Prescott is breaking in a group of new targets. But there's always Zeke. He'll be the main weapon in all facets for the Dallas offense and will obviously be a must-start every week. The Cowboys defense isn't a pushover but it could have trouble with Cam Newton's dual-threat ability. The same goes for McCaffrey, who looks like he'll have a large workload this year. D.J. Moore has plenty of fantasy analysts excited, though only the most brave will consider starting him in his NFL debut.

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Redskins

Alex Smith: Stream

Adrian Peterson: Beware

Chris Thompson: Flex

Josh Doctson: Sleeper

Jamison Crowder: Flex

Paul Richardson: Deep sleeper

Jordan Reed: Start

Cardinals

Sam Bradford: Sit

David Johnson: Start

Larry Fitzgerald: Start

Ricky Seals-Jones: Stream

Cardinals DST: Stream

Washington's new look offense gets its first spin with Alex Smith at the helm. Adrian Peterson will start and could be the primary rusher but the matchup isn't necessarily a favorable one. Look for Chris Thompson to get a lot of snaps if this turns into a track meet. The outside receivers have the potential to be breakout players this year. Beyond David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, lots of things about the Cardinals offense are a mystery. The defense might not be as feared as it once was but there's still the possibility that the Redbirds could be a playmaking unit.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Bears

Mitchell Trubisky: Sit

Jordan Howard: Start

Tarik Cohen: Sleeper

Allen Robinson: Flex

Taylor Gabriel: Sit

Trey Burton: Stream

Bears DST: Beware

Packers

Aaron Rodgers: Start

Jamaal Williams: Flex

Davante Adams: Start

Randall Cobb: Sit

Jimmy Graham: Start

Matt Nagy and the new-look Bears offense starts with a tough task on the road against a division rival. Mitchell Trubisky didn't show much in the preseason and shouldn't be in your starting lineups just yet. Jordan Howard will be a big part of what the Bears do while Tarik Cohen could get some targets. Allen Robinson and Trey Burton should figure heavily in the passing game. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will renew their on-field bromance. Plus we get the regular season debut of new red zone darling Jimmy Graham in green and gold. Jamaal Williams will be the main running back. The volume will be there but the results aren't guaranteed.

New York Jets at Detroit Lions, 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN (Monday)

Jets

Sam Darnold: Sit

Isaiah Crowell: Flex

Bilal Powell: Sleeper

Robby Anderson: Flex

Jermaine Kearse: Sit

Lions

Matthew Stafford: Stream

LeGarrette Blount: Sleeper

Theo Riddick: Sit

Kerryon Johnson: Deep sleeper

Golden Tate: Start

Marvin Jones: Flex

Kenny Golladay: Deep sleeper

The Jets surprised plenty of fantasy enthusiasts with their production last season. This season more people are looking out for them. They're not a squad you should totally avoid but there aren't a ton of options you should rush into your lineup, either. Sam Darnold has a bright future but he's not your fantasy starter just yet. The Lions passing game is as it was. Matthew Stafford will sling it -- mostly to Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. Kenny Golladay has big-play potential as well. As for the running backs? Well, good luck figuring that out. LeGarrette Blount has the biggest upside as the back who could handle the goal line work.

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN (Monday)

Rams

Jared Goff: Start

Todd Gurley: Start

Brandin Cooks: Start

Robert Woods: Start

Cooper Kupp: Start

Rams DST: Start

Raiders

Derek Carr: Sit

Marshawn Lynch: Flex

Amari Cooper: Flex

Jordy Nelson: Beware

Jared Cook: Sit

The Rams had the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2017 and there's no reason to believe this Raiders defense (now minus Khalil Mack) is going to slow them down. Start any of your Rams players with confidence. On the other hand, any Raiders in your lineup should concern you a little bit. The Rams allowed a lot of rushing yards last season, but it will be hard for Oakland to rely on Beast Mode if Los Angeles runs out to a quick lead. The more realistic possibility is that Amari Cooper and the passing game get going in garbage time on Monday night.

