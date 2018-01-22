Super Bowl LII fantasy football player rankings

The Conference championship round of the 2017 NFL postseason had one memorable contest that further cemented the greatness of a future Hall of Famer, and a stinker in Philadelphia. Tom Brady orchestrated yet another come-from-behind win, finishing with 290 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Danny Amendola in a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's now headed to his NFL-record eighth Super Bowl start with a chance to win his sixth league championship. Regardless of the results of a game that will see New England as a massive favorite, Brady is now the all-time king of the NFL quarterback position.

While Brady had a solid performance, it was Nick Foles who led all quarterbacks in fantasy points in a win over the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, four of the eight starting positions in the Playoff Challenge top scorers were members of the Eagles. That includes Foles (16 points), Alshon Jeffery (20 points), Zach Ertz (nine points) and the Eagles defense (22 points). The rest of the best in the conference round Playoff Challenge roster included Leonard Fournette (14 points), Jerick McKinnon (12 points), Danny Amendola (20 points) and Josh Lambo (10 points). Next up is Super Bowl LII, which will feature an unlikely matchup between Brady and Foles. Here are my DFS and PC rankings for the big game, which will continue to feature a number of Patriots skill position players at the top of these lists.

Quarterbacks -- Super Bowl (DFS)

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

2. Nick Foles, Eagles

Quarterbacks -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

2. Nick Foles, Eagles

Running backs -- Super Bowl (DFS)

1. Dion Lewis, Patriots

2. James White, Patriots

3. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

4. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles

5. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

6. Corey Clement, Eagles

Running backs -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Dion Lewis, Patriots

2. James White, Patriots

3. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

4. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

5. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles

6. Corey Clement, Eagles

Wide receivers -- Super Bowl (DFS)

1. Brandin Cooks, Patriots

2. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

3. Danny Amendola, Patriots

4. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

5. Chris Hogan, Patriots

6. Torrey Smith, Eagles

Wide receivers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Brandin Cooks, Patriots

2. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

3. Danny Amendola, Patriots

4. Chris Hogan, Patriots

5. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

6. Torrey Smith, Eagles

Tight ends -- Super Bowl (DFS)

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles

3. Trey Burton, Eagles

4. Dwayne Allen, Patriots

Tight ends -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles

3. Trey Burton, Eagles

4. Dwayne Allen, Patriots

Kickers -- Super Bowl (DFS)

1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

2. Jake Elliott, Eagles

Kickers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

2. Jake Elliott, Eagles

Defense/special teams -- Super Bowl (DFS)

1. New England Patriots

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Defense/special teams -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. New England Patriots

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!