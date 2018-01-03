Wild Card, Playoff Challenge fantasy football rankings

Did your fantasy football season end at the hands of Russell Wilson, Todd Gurley or DeAndre Hopkins? Did you start A.J. Green over JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 16? Did you rest your championship hopes and dreams on Drew Brees? I feel for you my friends, but I'm here with a solution to ease the pain of defeat (at least somewhat) with a new challenge. The NFL Playoff Challenge! You can set up your own league with friends and family, or you can join my league and compete against me. You could win a trip to Super Bowl LIII scheduled to take place on February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia!

So what is the NFL Playoff Challenge?

Well, Alex Gelhar gives a great description here. Unlike daily fantasy leagues, a player's value includes how far you project his team to advance in the postseason. We all know Julio Jones is a better fantasy wideout than Brandin Cooks, right? Well, that's not the case in the NFL Playoff Challenge, at least not if you believe that the Patriots will advance a round or two further in the postseason than Atlanta. That's where you'll see a difference in the player rankings below. One set is for the Wild Card Weekend alone (DFS), and one is for the entire duration of the postseason (NFL PC).

I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!

Quarterbacks -- Wild Card Round (DFS)

1. Alex Smith, Chiefs

2. Cam Newton, Panthers

3. Jared Goff, Rams

4. Drew Brees, Saints

5. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

6. Matt Ryan, Falcons

7. Tyrod Taylor, Bills

8. Marcus Mariota, Titans

Quarterbacks -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

2. Case Keenum, Vikings

3. Jared Goff, Rams

4. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

5. Drew Brees, Saints

6. Cam Newton, Panthers

7. Nick Foles, Eagles

8. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

9. Alex Smith, Chiefs

10. Matt Ryan, Falcons

11. Tyrod Taylor, Bills

12. Marcus Mariota, Titans

Running backs -- Wild Card Round (DFS)

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. Alvin Kamara, Saints

3. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

4. Mark Ingram, Saints

5. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

6. Devonta Freeman, Falcons

7. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

8. LeSean McCoy, Bills

9. Derrick Henry, Titans

10. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

11. DeMarco Murray, Titans

12. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

13. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers

14. Charcandrick West, Chiefs

15. Terron Ward, Falcons

16. Mike Tolbert, Bills

17. Corey Grant, Jaguars

18. Malcom Brown, Rams

19. Chris Ivory, Jaguars

20. Akeem Hunt, Chiefs

Running backs -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

3. Alvin Kamara, Saints

4. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

5. Mark Ingram, Saints

6. Dion Lewis, Patriots

7. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

8. Latavius Murray, Vikings

9. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

10. Devonta Freeman, Falcons

11. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings

12. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

13. LeSean McCoy, Bills

14. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

15. James White, Patriots

16. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

17. Derrick Henry, Titans

18. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles

19. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers

20. DeMarco Murray, Titans

Wide receivers -- Wild Card Round (DFS)

1. Michael Thomas, Saints

2. Julio Jones, Falcons

3. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

4. Robert Woods, Rams

5. Sammy Watkins, Rams

6. Devin Funchess, Panthers

7. Cooper Kupp, Rams

8. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

9. Ted Ginn, Saints

10. Marqise Lee, Jaguars

11. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

12. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

13. Rishard Matthews, Titans

14. Allen Hurns, Jaguars

15. Albert Wilson, Chiefs

16. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

17. Eric Decker, Titans

18. Corey Davis, Titans

19. Deonte Thompson, Bills

20. Kaelin Clay, Panthers

Wide receivers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Brandin Cooks, Patriots

2. Adam Thielen, Vikings

3. Antonio Brown, Steelers

4. Michael Thomas, Saints

5. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

7. Robert Woods, Rams

8. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

9. Sammy Watkins, Rams

10. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

11. Julio Jones, Falcons

12. Cooper Kupp, Rams

13. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

14. Chris Hogan, Patriots

15. Ted Ginn, Saints

16. Devin Funchess, Panthers

17. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

18. Marqise Lee, Jaguars

19. Danny Amendola, Patriots

20. Martavis Bryant, Steelers

Tight ends -- Wild Card Round (DFS)

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Greg Olsen, Panthers

3. Delanie Walker, Titans

4. Charles Clay, Bills

5. Austin Hooper, Falcons

6. Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars

7. Tyler Higbee, Rams

8. Josh Hill, Saints

Tight ends -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles

3. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

4. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

5. Greg Olsen, Panthers

6. Delanie Walker, Titans

7. Jesse James, Steelers

8. Austin Hooper, Falcons

9. Charles Clay, Bills

10. Tyler Higbee, Rams

11. Gerald Everett, Rams

12. Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars

Kickers -- Wild Card Round (DFS)

1. Wil Lutz, Saints

2. Harrison Butker, Chiefs

3. Matt Bryant, Falcons

4. Graham Gano, Panthers

5. Ryan Succop, Titans

6. Sam Ficken, Rams

7. Josh Lambo, Jaguars

8. Steven Hauschka, Bills

Kickers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

2. Kai Forbath, Vikings

3. Wil Lutz, Saints

4. Chris Boswell, Steelers

5. Jake Elliott, Eagles

6. Sam Ficken, Rams

7. Harrison Butker, Chiefs

8. Matt Bryant, Falcons

9. Graham Gano, Panthers

10. Josh Lambo, Jaguars

11. Ryan Succop, Titans

12. Steven Hauschka, Bills

Defense/special teams -- Wild Card Round (DFS)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. New Orleans Saints

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Atlanta Falcons

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Tennessee Titans

Defense/special teams -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. New England Patriots

2. Minnesota Vikings

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Kansas City Chiefs

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Buffalo Bills

12. Tennessee Titans

