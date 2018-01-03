Wild Card, Playoff Challenge fantasy football rankings

Did your fantasy football season end at the hands of Russell Wilson, Todd Gurley or DeAndre Hopkins? Did you start A.J. Green over JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 16? Did you rest your championship hopes and dreams on Drew Brees? I feel for you my friends, but I'm here with a solution to ease the pain of defeat (at least somewhat) with a new challenge. The NFL Playoff Challenge! You can set up your own league with friends and family, or you can join my league and compete against me. You could win a trip to Super Bowl LIII scheduled to take place on February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia!
So what is the NFL Playoff Challenge?
Well, Alex Gelhar gives a great description here. Unlike daily fantasy leagues, a player's value includes how far you project his team to advance in the postseason. We all know Julio Jones is a better fantasy wideout than Brandin Cooks, right? Well, that's not the case in the NFL Playoff Challenge, at least not if you believe that the Patriots will advance a round or two further in the postseason than Atlanta. That's where you'll see a difference in the player rankings below. One set is for the Wild Card Weekend alone (DFS), and one is for the entire duration of the postseason (NFL PC).
I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!
Quarterbacks -- Wild Card Round (DFS)
1. Alex Smith, Chiefs
2. Cam Newton, Panthers
3. Jared Goff, Rams
4. Drew Brees, Saints
5. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
6. Matt Ryan, Falcons
7. Tyrod Taylor, Bills
8. Marcus Mariota, Titans
Quarterbacks -- NFL Playoff Challenge
1. Tom Brady, Patriots
2. Case Keenum, Vikings
3. Jared Goff, Rams
4. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
5. Drew Brees, Saints
6. Cam Newton, Panthers
7. Nick Foles, Eagles
8. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
9. Alex Smith, Chiefs
10. Matt Ryan, Falcons
11. Tyrod Taylor, Bills
12. Marcus Mariota, Titans
Running backs -- Wild Card Round (DFS)
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. Alvin Kamara, Saints
3. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
4. Mark Ingram, Saints
5. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
6. Devonta Freeman, Falcons
7. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
8. LeSean McCoy, Bills
9. Derrick Henry, Titans
10. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
11. DeMarco Murray, Titans
12. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
13. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers
14. Charcandrick West, Chiefs
15. Terron Ward, Falcons
16. Mike Tolbert, Bills
17. Corey Grant, Jaguars
18. Malcom Brown, Rams
19. Chris Ivory, Jaguars
20. Akeem Hunt, Chiefs
Running backs -- NFL Playoff Challenge
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
3. Alvin Kamara, Saints
4. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
5. Mark Ingram, Saints
6. Dion Lewis, Patriots
7. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
8. Latavius Murray, Vikings
9. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
10. Devonta Freeman, Falcons
11. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings
12. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
13. LeSean McCoy, Bills
14. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
15. James White, Patriots
16. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
17. Derrick Henry, Titans
18. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles
19. Jonathan Stewart, Panthers
20. DeMarco Murray, Titans
Wide receivers -- Wild Card Round (DFS)
1. Michael Thomas, Saints
2. Julio Jones, Falcons
3. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
4. Robert Woods, Rams
5. Sammy Watkins, Rams
6. Devin Funchess, Panthers
7. Cooper Kupp, Rams
8. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
9. Ted Ginn, Saints
10. Marqise Lee, Jaguars
11. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
12. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
13. Rishard Matthews, Titans
14. Allen Hurns, Jaguars
15. Albert Wilson, Chiefs
16. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
17. Eric Decker, Titans
18. Corey Davis, Titans
19. Deonte Thompson, Bills
20. Kaelin Clay, Panthers
Wide receivers -- NFL Playoff Challenge
1. Brandin Cooks, Patriots
2. Adam Thielen, Vikings
3. Antonio Brown, Steelers
4. Michael Thomas, Saints
5. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
6. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
7. Robert Woods, Rams
8. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
9. Sammy Watkins, Rams
10. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
11. Julio Jones, Falcons
12. Cooper Kupp, Rams
13. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
14. Chris Hogan, Patriots
15. Ted Ginn, Saints
16. Devin Funchess, Panthers
17. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
18. Marqise Lee, Jaguars
19. Danny Amendola, Patriots
20. Martavis Bryant, Steelers
Tight ends -- Wild Card Round (DFS)
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
2. Greg Olsen, Panthers
3. Delanie Walker, Titans
4. Charles Clay, Bills
5. Austin Hooper, Falcons
6. Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars
7. Tyler Higbee, Rams
8. Josh Hill, Saints
Tight ends -- NFL Playoff Challenge
1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
2. Zach Ertz, Eagles
3. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
4. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
5. Greg Olsen, Panthers
6. Delanie Walker, Titans
7. Jesse James, Steelers
8. Austin Hooper, Falcons
9. Charles Clay, Bills
10. Tyler Higbee, Rams
11. Gerald Everett, Rams
12. Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars
Kickers -- Wild Card Round (DFS)
1. Wil Lutz, Saints
2. Harrison Butker, Chiefs
3. Matt Bryant, Falcons
4. Graham Gano, Panthers
5. Ryan Succop, Titans
6. Sam Ficken, Rams
7. Josh Lambo, Jaguars
8. Steven Hauschka, Bills
Kickers -- NFL Playoff Challenge
1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
2. Kai Forbath, Vikings
3. Wil Lutz, Saints
4. Chris Boswell, Steelers
5. Jake Elliott, Eagles
6. Sam Ficken, Rams
7. Harrison Butker, Chiefs
8. Matt Bryant, Falcons
9. Graham Gano, Panthers
10. Josh Lambo, Jaguars
11. Ryan Succop, Titans
12. Steven Hauschka, Bills
Defense/special teams -- Wild Card Round (DFS)
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. New Orleans Saints
4. Los Angeles Rams
5. Atlanta Falcons
6. Carolina Panthers
7. Buffalo Bills
8. Tennessee Titans
Defense/special teams -- NFL Playoff Challenge
1. New England Patriots
2. Minnesota Vikings
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Kansas City Chiefs
8. New Orleans Saints
9. Carolina Panthers
10. Atlanta Falcons
11. Buffalo Bills
12. Tennessee Titans
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!
