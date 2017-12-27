Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and DeAndre Hopkins will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cleveland Browns
Roethlisberger has been on fire at home, scoring 28-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games at Heinz Field. He also has a tremendous matchup against the Browns, who have allowed an average of 20.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road. The Steelers could still win the top seed in the AFC as well.
Matthew Stafford vs. Green Bay Packers
Stafford was a stinker last week, but I still like him to put up a nice stat line in the season finale. The Packers have allowed an average of 21.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 12, and Stafford has averaged more than 22 points against them in his last three games. Stafford is also a far better quarterback at home.
Kirk Cousins vs. New York Giants
Cousins came out of nowhere to produce a solid stat line in last week's win over the Broncos, and I like him to finish on a high note against the Giants. Quarterbacks have picked the G-Men apart on their home field, averaging over 21 fantasy points per game at MetLife Stadium. This could be Cousins' last start with the Redskins, too.
Start 'Em: Philip Rivers vs. Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo at Rams
Sleepers: Tyrod Taylor at Dolphins, Jacoby Brissett vs. Texans
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Matt Ryan vs. Carolina Panthers
Ryan has been one of the biggest busts in fantasy football, so there's no reason to trust him with a championship on the line. The Panthers have been tough on quarterbacks on the road, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Their defense has surrendered just eight touchdown passes on the road overall, too.
Drew Brees vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sit Brees? Yessir. Over his last five starts, he's failed to score 15 fantasy points three times. He's also scored fewer than 18 in each of those five starts. While the Buccaneers have been bad against quarterbacks on the road, their defense has allowed an average of just 15.2 fantasy points per contest to the position at home.
Derek Carr vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Carr has been all but unstartable in fantasy land this season, and his recent totals haven't shown an improvement. In fact, he's failed to score more than 16 points in all but one of his last eight starts. The Chargers have been tough on quarterbacks and can still earn a postseason berth, so this Carr needs to be placed in park.
Sit 'Em: Jameis Winston vs. Saints, Jay Cutler vs. Bills
Busts: Jared Goff vs. 49ers, Alex Smith at Broncos
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!