Picking the Perfect Week 15 fantasy football lineup

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 15 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 15 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

Russell Wilson is the hottest quarterback walking the planet and has transcended matchups. The same applies to Le'Veon Bell and Alvin Kamara -- though both of them have pretty good matchups this week. Keenan Allen has been unstoppable for the past month. With Aaron Rodgers returning, Jordy Nelson suddenly has fantasy relevance again. Kyle Rudolph has caught fire in the past few weeks. The Saints defense gets to take aim at Bryce Petty and the Jets this week. And Wil Lutz.

Alex Gelhar's Week 15 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Packer Nation -- and Alex Gelhar specifically -- is very excited about Aaron Rodgers' return. So excited that he's stacking Rodgers with Davante Adams. Hi, Le'Veon Bell. Leonard Fournette ran like Hercules last week and gets to face a middle-of-the-road Houston defense. Yo, Keenan Allen! Zach Ertz might not have Carson Wentz throwing him the ball but he still gets to face the Giants. The Jaguars defense is always a good call. And Chris Boswell.

Matt Harmon's Week 15 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

After back-to-back single-digit performances, Harmon isn't afraid of Tom Brady this week against the Steelers and is stacking him with Rob Gronkowski. Le'Veon Bell is still here. Jordan Howard returned to our collective fantasy consciousness last week and should stay there this week against Detroit. Antonio Brown: good at football. How do you do, Keenan Allen? Sacksonville's here, y'all. And Wil Lutz.

Marcas Grant's Week 15 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Big Ben is at home and slinging it against a Patriots defense that still gives up a lot of yards and couldn't slow down Jay Cutler last week. Speaking of the Dolphins, Kenyan Drake has been balling the last two weeks and the Bills can't stop the run. Speaking of the Bills, LeSean McCoy is always a baller and the Dolphins can't stop the run. How goes it, Antonio Brown? Happy to see you again, Keenan Allen. Howdy, Zach Ertz. The Saints defense is chilling. And Robbie Gould.

Those are our picks for Week 15. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat at marcasg9.