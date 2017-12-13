Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jake Elliott vs. New York Giants
Elliott put up 13 fantasy points in last week's win over the Rams, which was one more than he had scored in his three previous games combined. I like him to double up on his double-digit point success this week in New Jersey, as the Giants have surrendered an average of 8.8 fantasy points per contest to kickers on their home field.
Matt Prater vs. Chicago Bears
Prater, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with a mere six fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. His fortunes should be much better this week, however, as the veteran faces a Bears defense that has surrendered an average of just under nine fantasy points per game. Look for Prater to eat in this NFC North showdown.
Josh Lambo vs. Houston Texans
Lambo has been hot in recent weeks, scoring a combined 24 fantasy points in his last two games. He's in line for another nice stat line against the Texans, who have surrendered an average of 10 fantasy points per game to kickers on the road this season. If you stream kickers, Lambo remains a free agent in most fantasy leagues.
Robbie Gould vs. Tennessee Titans
Gould has been on fire since the Niners went to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, scoring a combined 31 fantasy points in his last two games. Based on this week's matchup against the Titans, the veteran should continue to fill up the stat sheets. Their defense has given up the most fantasy points to opposing kickers on the road.
Start 'Em: Dan Bailey at Raiders, Kai Forbath vs. Bengals
Sleepers: Phil Dawson at Redskins, Brandon McManus at Colts (Thur.)
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Harrison Butker vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Admit it, you like the fact that "Buttkicker" is in your starting fantasy lineup. And while he's been solid since taking over the kicker duties in Kansas City, he's still subject to the matchups. This week he faces the Chargers, who have allowed 5.2 fantasy points per game to kickers on the road. That's second fewest in the league.
Graham Gano vs. Green Bay Packers
Gano has scored a combined 10 fantasy points in his last two weeks, and an upcoming matchup against the Packers makes him tough to trust in the second week of the fantasy postseason. Two of the last three kickers to face them have finished tied for 17th or worse at the position, and Gano hasn't seen enough chances to score points.
Blair Walsh vs. Los Angeles Rams
Walsh has failed to score more than six fantasy points in three straight games, and this week's matchup against Los Angeles is anything but favorable. The Rams have been tough on kickers this season, allowing an average of just 6.5 fantasy points per game to the position on the road. Walsh has been too inconsistent to trust, too.
Stephen Hauschka vs. Miami Dolphins
Hauschka put up a stinker in the stat sheets last week, but it was predictable when you consider the game was played during a driving snow storm. The veteran should remain on fantasy benches this week regardless of the weather conditions, as the Dolphins have allowed an average of 7.3 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.
Sit 'Em: Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Cowboys, Ka'imi Fairbairn at Jaguars
Busts: Chris Boswell vs. Patriots, Mason Crosby at Panthers
