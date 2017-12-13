Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Cam Newton vs. Green Bay Packers
Newton, listed as a sit 'em last week, posted just 14.5 points in a win over the Vikings. I'd get him back into your starting lineups this week, however, as a matchup against the Packers is one of the best in the league for quarterbacks. Their defense has allowed an average of 20.2 fantasy points a game to signal-callers on the road.
Ben Roethlisberger vs. New England Patriots
Roethlisberger has scored 28-plus fantasy points in each of his last three home games, so he's back to his own trend of putting up big totals at Heinz Field. While the Patriots defense has been better in recent weeks, keep in mind that just one of their last six opponents has fielded a top-10 fantasy signal-callers (Philip Rivers).
Kirk Cousins vs. Arizona Cardinals
Cousins has seen his fantasy points decrease in each of his last four games, but he should reverse his fortunes in this week's matchup against the Cardinals. Their defense has struggled to stop quarterbacks on the road, allowing 13 total touchdowns and an average of 18.8 fantasy points per game to the position. You should like that.
Matthew Stafford vs. Chicago Bears
Stafford, also a sit 'em last week, threw for 381 yards but scored a modest 15.2 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. I like him to rebound this week though, as a matchup against the Bears is favorable. In his last five home games against this NFL North rival, Stafford has averaged 306 passing yards with 13 total touchdowns.
Blake Bortles vs. Houston Texans
Bortles has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 18-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games. He's also scored six touchdowns in that time, and he's been less prone to turnovers. Bortles has a nice matchup versus the Texans, who have given up 14 total touchdowns and the most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road.
Start 'Em: Dak Prescott at Raiders, Jameis Winston vs. Falcons (Mon.)
Sleepers: Case Keenum vs. Bengals, Nick Foles at Giants
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
You might look at Ryan's matchup against the Buccaneers and think he's worth a start, but the opposite is true. Their defense has surrendered an average of just 15.1 points per game to opposing quarterbacks at home (18.5 on the road), and Ryan has recorded 16 or more fantasy points in just one of his nine career starts in Tampa Bay.
Marcus Mariota vs. San Francisco 49ers
Mariota's matchup against the Niners looks great on paper, but he's been a massive disappointment and has struggled to produce on the road this season. In fact, he's scored no more than 13 fantasy points in a single roadie. Mariota is also dealing with a bum knee, which makes him even more of a risk during the fantasy postseason.
Jared Goff vs. Seattle Seahawks
Goff has emerged into a nice matchup-based fantasy quarterback this season, but this week's road game in Seattle is anything but favorable. While their defense does have some major injuries, the Seahawks have still allowed just eight touchdown passes and an average of 14.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on their home field.
Derek Carr vs. Dallas Cowboys
It can be argued that Carr is due for a nice start, as he's failed to score 16 or more fantasy points in each of his last six games. It's tough to take that risk in the fantasy postseason, however, and a matchup versus the Cowboys isn't favorable. In fact, their defense has given up 15.5 fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road.
Andy Dalton vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Red Rifle couldn't make good on a favorable matchup against the Bears last week, scoring a mere 7.6 fantasy points in a 33-7 blowout loss. His fortunes are unlikely to improve this week, as Dalton travels to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Their defense has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to signal-callers at home.
Sit 'Em: Eli Manning vs, Eagles, DeShone Kizer vs. Ravens
Busts: Alex Smith vs. Chargers, Jay Cutler at Bills
