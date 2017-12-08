Like/Dislike: Drive Derek Carr into the fantasy playoffs

What we are talking about: Cam Newton Dreadful matchup vs. the Vikings

I know, I know. Nobody wants to hear about my fantasy team. Although, that is usually the refrain of those who have suffered humiliating public defeats and don't want to talk about it. But I'm going to bring up the subject because I hope it can lend some assistance to those who might be in a similar situation. A little backstory (which is always the best when talking fantasy); I was cruising, CRUISING, to a second-consecutive title in my Second City fantasy league last year. I had a tough call of going with either Marcus Mariota against the Jags, or Dak Prescott against the Giants when it was threatened that he was going to play half the game. I started Mariota. He broke his leg. I ended up losing that league title by less than five points. Which Dak no doubt covered. I feel like I'm in the same situation this year. I have Derek Carr (who I rage dropped and added again) and Jared Goff this week. I'm looking for somebody to talk me into playing Derek Carr this week, because I really want to. â Adam Rank (@adamrank) December 6, 2017 I did crowd-source it. Because it feels good to have people back the move that you want to do. I wanted to play Dak last year, but couldn't pull the trigger because it just seemed smarter to go with the guy who was supposed to play the full game. (Dak played the full game, and I'm going to cheer when the Cowboys don't make the playoffs. I'd never @ a player, because he's doing his gig. But Jason Garrett. Dead to me.) But there are legit reasons for playing Carr this week. His past performance against the Chiefs. Kansas City suspended Marcus Peters. Michael Crabtree is coming back. This has all the makings of me starting Carr; him getting eight points and me being stung again in this league. So this all sounds like a lot of fun. But here's the thing you need to know. I'm starting Carr. So if you'd like fade what I've got going on, here's your chance. And without further ado ...