Picking the Perfect Week 14 fantasy football lineup

Below are the Perfect Challenge picks for Week 14 from The NFL Fantasy Stronghold.

Matt Franciscovich's Week 14 lineup (on Twitter @MattFranchise)

After a mediocre game against the Seahawks, Franchise hopes Carson Wentz can bounce back against a good Rams defense. No one has been better than Alvin Kamara lately, so why not stick with him? Rex Burkhead versus the Dolphins defense? Yes, please. Keenan Allen has been the hottest receiver on the planet and gets a shaky Washington secondary this week. Josh Gordon re-announced his presence last week and should stay hot against the Packers. Travis Kelce blew up last week and gets the Raiders this week. The Bills defense has struggled but gets the Colts and should rebound. And Wil Lutz.

Alex Gelhar's Week 14 lineup (on Twitter @AlexGelhar)

Could you have ever imagined a time when someone would suggest starting Josh McCown against the Broncos? But here we are. And it makes sense. If you're not starting Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram is a worthy substitute. Todd Gurley is the top RB in fantasy football so why not start him? DeAndre Hopkins against the 49ers is going to be a popular play this week. Josh Gordon is here again! Jimmy Graham is starting to play well again as Russell Wilson has caught fire. The Patriots defense has found itself since a bad start to the year. Also, the Dolphins offense has been bad. And Greg Zuerlein.

Matt Harmon's Week 14 lineup (on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB)

Harmon is riding the hot hand and rolling with Philip Rivers and Keenan Allen against Washington. Mark Ingram is back, guys! Dion Lewis is a fitting substitute if you're not into Rex Burkhead this week. Antonio Brown is good at football. Jimmy Graham is hanging around. The Vikings defense get to take aim at the Panthers. And Justin Tucker.

Marcas Grant's Week 14 lineup (on Twitter @MarcasG)

Hello again, Philip Rivers. LeSean McCoy is the best thing going on in the Bills offense and should see plenty of volume against a suspect Colts defense. Melvin Gordon should see plenty of volume against Washington. This feels like a perfect blow-up spot for Julio Jones in a big game against a division rival. Hi there, Josh Gordon. Now that Jameis Winston is back, so is Cameron Brate. The Patriots defense could be a thing this week, y'all. And Stephen Hauschka.

Those are our picks for Week 14. Hit us up on Twitter with your lineup. Enjoy the games!

