Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Harrison Butker vs. Oakland Raiders
Butker has been in a slide in recent weeks, scoring just 25 fantasy points over his last four games. However, a home matchup against the Raiders should be good for what ails him. Their defense has surrendered an average of nine fantasy points per game to kickers on the road, and Butker beat them for 14 points during a Week 7 matchup.
Dan Bailey vs. New York Giants
Bailey had been off the fantasy radar for several weeks, but his eight-point effort against the Redskins put him back on the mix. The stellar veteran should be in active lineups against the Giants, who have surrendered an average of 9.4 fantasy points to kickers at home. Bailey also scored 13 fantasy points versus New York in Week 1.
Adam Vinatieri vs. Buffalo Bills
Vinatieri has been a useful fantasy kicker when the matchup is favorable, and that's the scenario this week when the Colts travel north to the face the Bills. Buffalo's defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points (9.5 PPG) to kickers on their home field, so Vinatieri should find success in this AFC battle. Add and start him this week.
Stephen Hauschka vs. Indianapolis Colts
Much like Vinatieri, Hauschka is a former fantasy star who has had his ups and downs in the stat sheets this season. I like his potential based on the matchup this week though, as he'll face a Colts defense that has allowed an average of 10 fantasy points a game to opposing kickers on the road. I consider Hauschka an attractive streamer.
Start 'Em: Phil Dawson vs. Titans, Robbie Gould at Texans
Sleepers: Randy Bullock vs. Bears, Travis Coons vs. Redskins
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Matt Prater vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Prater, listed as a sit 'em last week, finished with a mere two fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Ravens. He could be in for another stinker against the Buccaneers, who have surrendered an average of fewer than six fantasy points per game on their home field. If you do start Prater this weekend, I would temper expectations.
Kai Forbath vs. Carolina Panthers
Forbath has been on a cold streak in the stat sheers, scoring a combined 14 fantasy points over his last three games. He had 47 points in his previous three contests. Regardless, Forbath should be considered a risk against a Panthers defense that hasn't allowed a kicker to finish better than tied for 12th in their last six games.
Blair Walsh vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Walsh has been a viable fantasy starter when the matchup is favorable, but he's in a bad spot ahead of this week's road contest in Jacksonville. Their defense has been tough on opposing kickers on their home field, surrendering an average of 6.2 fantasy points a game to the position. This is a good week to keep Walsh on the bench.
Brandon McManus vs. New York Jets
McManus has seen his value hit the skids in recent weeks, as he's scored a combined 10 fantasy points over his last three contests. That streak should continue this week against the Jets, who have allowed an average of six fantasy points a game to kickers on the road this season. That's tied for the third-fewest allowed in the league.
Sit 'Em: Josh Lambo vs. Seahawks, Nick Rose at Chargers
Busts: Jake Elliott at Rams, Chris Boswell vs. Ravens
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!