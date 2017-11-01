Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Drew Brees vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Brees has failed to score 12 fantasy points in two of his last three games, which has lots of fantasy owners (including myself) a little freaked out. I would continue to roll with him this week, however, as the Buccaneers have allowed seven touchdown passes and an average of over 23 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road. vs. Russell Wilson vs. Washington Redskins Wilson had a slow start to the season, but he's caught fire with 26-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games. He'll be in position to put up another 20-point performance against the Redskins, who have allowed six touchdown passes and an average of 260 passing yards and 23.1 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks on the road. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prescott put up a stinker last week, though the poor weather and Ezekiel Elliott's success on the ground were at least in part to blame. Regardless, I like him to rebound against a Chiefs defense that has allowed an average of 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road. I expect a serious shootout at the Jerry Dome this week. vs. Alex Smith vs. Dallas Cowboys Due to the fact that I expect the Cowboys and Chiefs to score a lot of points, I like Smith to also produce a nice stat line. One of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football (weird, right?), the veteran should find success against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to four signal-callers (two of them in Dallas). vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Green Bay Packers Stafford has been tough to trust this season, but he's a viable matchup-based starter ahead of a matchup in Green Bay. The Packers have allowed two top-11 fantasy quarterbacks in their last three games, and Stafford has owned them at Lambeau Field. In his six career games at the "Frozen Tundra" the veteran has had 16 total touchdowns. Start 'Em:

Deshaun Watson vs. Colts, Tyrod Taylor at Jets (TNF)

Sleepers: Jared Goff at Giants, Jacoby Brissett at Texans

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Andy Dalton vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Listed as a start 'em last week, Dalton posted two touchdowns and finished third in fantasy points among quarterbacks. That was then, and this is now ... and now he faces a Jaguars defense that has allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Seven! I'd start almost anyone over the Red Rifle this week. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Baltimore Ravens Mariota has struggled in his return from an injured hamstring, and an upcoming matchup against the Ravens makes him hard to start for fantasy purposes. Baltimore's defense has allowed just five touchdown passes and an average of 10.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road this season. I'd keep Mariota on the sidelines. vs. Matt Ryan vs. Carolina Panthers Ryan has been unable to reproduce the magic that made him an NFL MVP a season ago, and it shows in his fantasy numbers. He's a tough sell for me against the Panthers, who have held the Boston College product to one or fewer touchdown passes in six of his nine career games in Carolina. I'd look elsewhere for a starting quarterback. vs. Josh McCown vs. Buffalo Bills The McCown bandwagon is gaining a lot of steam, as he's scored 18-plus fantasy points in three straight games. But you know what often happens when a bandwagon gets too full? It breaks down. That's what worries me ahead of a matchup against the Bills, who have allowed just one quarterback to finish higher than 15th in fantasy points. vs. Eli Manning vs. Los Angeles Rams Manning is back from a bye week, and he should have Sterling Shepard back at his offensive disposal. Still, it's been tough to overcome the losses of Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall. The veteran also has a tough matchup against the Rams, who have kept five of seven quarterbacks from finishing in the top-15 at the position. Sit 'Em: Blake Bortles vs. Bengals, Brett Hundley vs. Lions (MNF)

Busts: Kirk Cousins at Seahawks, Derek Carr at Dolphins

