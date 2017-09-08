Like/Dislike: Figuring out the rookie fantasy backs

What we are talking about: Aaron Rodgers He's good at the football

Philip Rivers Dreadful matchup for my dude

"Bachelor in Paradise" Jerk alert!!!

"Remind me of how happy I was to make this pick" -- Adam Rank. Yes, I'm quoting myself. Like a quote board in the cold open to one of those E! reality TV series. But those were my famous last words to my man, Doug D. One of the stalwarts in my League of Record. I was sitting next to Doug during our draft, which was a destination draft this year. Finally, we were able to corral most of the league to do a fun destination draft (which include a Rancid/Dropkick Murphys concert the night before!), instead of hanging out at his brother Mark's house on the Sunday before Labor Day like we normally do. Which is always kind of a bummer because I can't stay out late because I typically have some fantasy show to do the next day. And I'll admit, Mark's house is much nicer than the hotel room we had taken over. I mean, it was a nice room. But after a night spent out in the desert, swilling beers like college sophomores, the aroma of the room had turned. Like when you forget to take your wet yoga clothes out of your trunk and it sits out there all weekend (Yeah, yoga. Way to know your audience, Rank. Fine. Gym clothes. Fine, that flannel shirt you were wearing to the pizza joint that you spilled wing sauce on and you left it in your trunk for four months. Happy?). In any event, I was sitting on the button in the third round, ready to dazzle the room with my picks. So I got up and put on a show that looked something like this. With the 10th overall pick in the NFL Fantasy Draft, i select... pic.twitter.com/dXGOMzOFe9 â Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 4, 2017 Although, this rendition was a little boozier. Certainly bluer. And then I took Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski back-to-back. And don't @ me. Our league has been around for a while and quarterback values are inflated. Or at least in concert with the NFL. Also, Brady was the fifth QB off the board, I believe. But I was pretty pleased with myself. Less pleased on Thursday night, though. And a quick word on that. The Patriots are notoriously bad in the first quarter of the season. It's just the way they operate. But nobody is better at in-season adjustments than the Patriots. I know a lot of you want to be concerned about Brady, but I'm going to implore you to relax. The Chiefs always play Brady well. And if Brady's receivers weren't getting tackled in the end zone (which led to Mike Gillislee backing into three touchdowns), he ends up with a pretty great stat line and everybody goes home happy. So don't panic about Brady or Gronk at all. They will be great. This guy, on the other hand. Is it possible to be starting Rex Burkhead in too many fantasy leagues? Because I don't believe that it is. â Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 7, 2017 Apparently, it is possible. It's very, very possible. Oh well, on to Sunday. And without further ado ...