Keenan Allen gets lift in one-man PPR mock draft

Remember when standard scoring leagues ruled the fantasy football roost? Well, times have changed friends.

The big movement in the fantasy football world is towards PPR (point per reception) leagues, so much so that some of the biggest fantasy websites have turned their default products from standard to PPR scoring. Furthermore, DFS (daily fantasy sports) and all of the high-stakes fantasy leagues including the NFFC (National Fantasy Football Championship) follow PPR scoring rules. In a recent poll that I conducted on Twitter, almost 60 percent of the nearly 19,000 voters wanted to see Start 'Em & Sit 'Em focus on PPR scoring. I'm listening to your feedback as I always do, and as a result I'll be focusing on PPR starters in the column this season.

I need your feedback, fantasy fans! This season, Start 'Em & Sit 'em should be based on which type of scoring system? Please vote! â Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) August 21, 2017

With the increase in PPR scoring systems across the fantasy football landscape, it only makes sense to release a PPR version of my one-man, 10-round mock draft to go along with the standard scoring version that I've updated after the second week of the preseason. Some of the differences between the two mocks are subtle, but you'll notice some obvious increases in value for players who see a higher volume of receptions such as Danny Woodhead, Theo Riddick, Larry Fitzgerald and Jarvis Landry. Enjoy, and welcome to the "new" standard in fantasy football!

This mock draft is based on a typical PPR scoring system (one point per reception) that also rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns scored.

Round 1

1. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Johnson recorded 2,000-plus scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns last season, scoring more fantasy points but all but three quarterbacks. He also led all running backs with 80 receptions, making him the most valuable player in all formats.

2. Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Bell missed four games last season due to suspension/rest, but he still finished fourth in fantasy points among backs. He also ranked second in fantasy points per game (20) behind Johnson, as his 75 catches also ranked him second at the position.

3. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Brown has posted 371 catches for 4,816 yards with 35 touchdowns over the last three years, and he's finished no worse than sixth in fantasy points among wideouts in four straight seasons. He's durable as well, missing just one game since 2013.

4. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Jones had some down weeks last season, but he also had the second-most top-10 finishes among wideouts based on points. While the offense will look a bit different under offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Jones will continue to produce for owners.

5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants: Last season, Beckham put up a career-best 101 catches with 1,300-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns for the third time in his three-year NFL career. I don't see his numbers dropping, even with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the mix.

6. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Green was on pace to finish fifth in fantasy points among wideouts before he went down with an injured hamstring last season, so don't let his finish (34th) fool you. The veteran out of Georgia remains a top-10 overall selection in fantasy drafts.

7. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans was a targets machine (173) en route to a career season that included personal bests in receptions (96), yards (1,321) and touchdowns (tie, 12). Even with the addition of DeSean Jackson and rookie O.J. Howard, Evans is still a first-rounder.

8. LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills: McCoy ranked fourth in fantasy points among running backs last season, and he'll remain the offensive centerpiece under new head coach Sean McDermott. He'll also have less competition for backfield touches in the absence of Mike Gillislee (Patriots).

9. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Gordon tied for fourth among runners in red-zone touches (57) and eighth in fantasy points in what was a breakout season. The Bolts didn't take a running back but took three offensive linemen in the NFL draft, which is great news for Flash.

10. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Freeman went from the top-scoring running back in fantasy football (2015) to sixth last season, but he scored just 13.3 fewer points in standard leagues. He also has a combined 127 catches over the last two seasons, which ranks second among backs.

Round 2

11. Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers: The Comeback Player of the Year in fantasy football, Nelson posted 1,257 yards and a second highest touchdown total of his career (14) last season. He's now recorded a combined 27 touchdowns in his last 32 regular-season games, and his quarterback is the best in the NFL.

12. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: Thomas' fantasy value experienced a bump after the Saints traded Brandin Cooks to New England, a move that left 117 targets and a boatload of fantasy points up for grabs. He's in a good position to equal or surpass his impressive rookie totals.

13. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys: Bryant scored eight times in 13 games and finished in the top 10 in points at the position five times during what was an up and down season in the stat sheets. While he had more value with Tony Romo at the helm, Bryant remains a firm second-rounder.

14. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans: Murray has ranked no worse than seventh in fantasy points among runners three times in the last four years. He's underrated, both on the field and in fantasy land, and should be considered a surefire top-15 selection in most seasonal leagues.

15. Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears: Howard rushed for 100 yards seven times as a rookie, and he did it on a team that had Matt Barkley as it's leading passer. Mike Glennon is considered an upgrade, right? Howard also led all rookies in yards per attempt and yards after contact.

16. Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins: Ajayi put up career bests across the board last season, and he did it despite seeing seven or fewer carries in his first four games while behind Arian Foster. He also rushed for an NFL-high 783 yards after contact, and his volume should increase.

17. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton led the NFL with 1,448 receiving yards, which is impressive when you consider the number of stud wideouts in the NFL. His lack of touchdowns (his career best in just seven) is what keeps Hilton from being picked higher in fantasy drafts.

18. Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Baldwin's numbers dropped almost across the board last season compared to his 2015 totals, but he still finished 10th in points among all wideouts. While he's not among the top-five elite at his position, Baldwin is a borderline No. 1 wideout.

19. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots: Gronkowski is a beast when he's on the football field, but the big man has missed 24 games over the last five seasons including most of the 2016 campaign. He is back at 100 percent health, however, and his potential is hard to overlook.

20. Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders: Cooper saw small increases in catches and yardage compared to his rookie season, but he scored just five times and finished in the top 10 in points among wideouts three times. His potential in a solid offense makes him well worth a look here.

Round 3

21. Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots: Cooks' move to New England is a lateral one, as he goes from Drew Brees to Tom Brady. The Patriots offense has more mouths to feed than the Saints, however, so a potential decrease in Cooks' overall fantasy production should be expected.

22. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos: Thomas had a bad season in the stat sheets, and he still finished 19th in points among wideouts. With Mike McCoy back as the team's offensive coordinator, I like D.T. to rebound in 2017. Maybe not to an elite level, but he'll be better.

23. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: The first rookie off the board in this mock, Fournette will be a featured runner for the Jaguars right out of the gate. An explosive playmaker in college, he should find success even if the offensive line isn't considered "top notch."

24. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams: Gurley was the biggest running back bust in fantasy football, but he's young at 23 and there's hope in the form of new coach and offensive mind Sean McVay. The Rams should also be better on their offensive line, as the team added All-Pro Andrew Whitworth.

25. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Elliott was better than all but five fantasy quarterbacks as a rookie, but a six-game suspension heading into 2017 has dropped him a full 16 spots compared to previous mock drafts. If you do take Zeke, you'll need to draft some serious backfield depth.

26. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: Nuk exploded in the faces of fantasy fans last season, but he's now considered a prime rebound candidate. Based on his talent, not to mention the trade of Brock Osweiler and addition of quarterback Deshaun Watson, Hopkins is a top-30 pick.

27. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Allen has moved up draft boards with rookie Mike Williams injured, and his stock is rising even more so in PPR leagues. Injuries are a concern for the veteran wideout, but a season with 80-plus catches is not an impossible task for Allen.

28. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns: Crowell finished 14th in fantasy points among running backs last season, and he could be even better in 2017. That's due to the additions of Kevin Zeitler and J.C. Tretter to a Cleveland offensive line that could become one of the NFL's best.

29. Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans: Miller failed to meet expectations last season with just over 1,000 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. And while the addition of rookie D'Onta Foreman might put a dent his carries a bit, I still see Miller as a legitimate No. 2 fantasy back.

30. Terrelle Pryor, WR, Washington Redskins: Pryor finished in the top 20 in fantasy points among wideouts in Cleveland a season ago, and now he's in a better passing offense with a huge upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins. He has the potential to post career highs across the board.

Round 4

The rookie will see more touches than Jonathan Stewart , most notably in the passing game, and could record 1,200-plus scrimmage yards.The surprising release of Jeremy Maclin will push Hill's targets and fantasy value upward. A season with 70-plus receptions is very possible.Crabtree's yardage totals don't pop off the stat board, but he's scored 17 touchdowns since 2015 and finished higher than Cooper last season.Montgomery's arrow is pointing upward as he's locked into the starting role in Green Bay, and his pass-catching skills add to his PPR appeal.Jeffery will be motivated to produce in what is another contract year, and the recent trade of Jordan Matthews opens up over 100 targets.The Vikings offensive line is a cause for some concern, but Cook has all the tools needed to be a three-down running back at the NFL level.A lot of folks are afraid to select Hyde in their fantasy football drafts. I'm not one of them, at least not if he falls into Round 4 or 5.The Bengals backfield is crowded to be certain, but the rookie should pass Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard on the depth chart. I'll take the risk.I get it. Rodgers isn't going to last this long in most drafts that don't involve "experts." But his position has a big supply and small demand.There's pros and cons with Beast Mode, but he'll be running in a productive offensive behind one of the better run-blocking lines in the league.

Round 5

Round 6

Fitzgerald might be a bit long in the tooth, but he figures to see a ton of targets in an offense that lacks depth at the wide receiver position.Robinson was a major bust in fantasy circles a season ago, but his numbers did improve once Doug Marrone took over as the team's head coach.Kelce will be hard pressed to duplicate the reception and yardage totals he posted a season ago, but he's still a top-notch fantasy tight end.Like Thomas, I think Sanders will have a much better season under McCoy than he did under Rick Dennison in 2016. He's in the WR2 conversation.Anderson is in the best shape he's been in at the NFL level, and he should lead the Broncos backfield in touches this season. He's a RB2/RB3 option.Tate has recorded 1,000-plus yards in two of his last three seasons, and only seven wide receivers have hauled in more passes since 2015.The Jets offense lacks for true playmakers, so Powell should be a featured option out of the backfield. A season with 50-plus catches is possible.How do you make Brady an even better fantasy quarterback? You give him Cooks to go along with a host of incumbent playmakers in the pass attack.Olsen is Mr. Consistent in the stat sheets, and only one tight end (Delanie Walker) has recorded more receptions over the last two NFL seasons.I've moved Landry down a bit in standard scoring formats, but he's still a borderline top-50 selection in leagues that reward points for catches.

Round 7

Round 8

Round 9

Round 10

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!