Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap to receive up to $100,000 in funding to reduce concussion risk from facemask impacts

League and partners will launch follow-on challenge to further reimagine helmet facemask area

NEW YORK — Nov. 17, 2026 — The NFL today named SoftShox and Guardian Sports joint winners of HealthTECH Challenge II, the latest of the crowdsourced innovation competitions designed to accelerate the development of cutting-edge equipment and improve player safety. SoftShox and Guardian Sports, who worked together to develop a helmet chinstrap add-on engineered to reduce concussion risk from facemask impacts, will receive up to $100,000 in funding along with expert guidance to further improve and produce their product.

The Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap uses soft, wearable, liquid-filled shock absorbers that aim to adaptively reduce the force transmitted to the head when contact is made at the facemask.

"The cutting-edge progress in helmet innovation is a concrete example of how investing in R&D initiatives improves safety across football," said Jeff Miller, NFL Executive Vice President overseeing player health and safety. "We are proud of the progress made in helmet shell protection, and we are excited to see our latest HealthTECH winner build solutions that make the rest of the helmet safer. This work sets the stage for the next wave of facemask innovation, and we look forward to building on this momentum."

Importantly, innovations to the chinstrap area help address a growing gap in helmet evolution. Shell innovation has advanced at more than double the rate of facemask area improvement over the past decade, and in turn, the share of concussions from shell impacts has declined while the share from facemask impacts has grown. Last season, 44% of in-game concussions resulted from impacts to the player's facemask, up from 29% in 2015.

Building on the momentum of this challenge, the NFL plans to launch additional challenges inviting entrants to further reimagine the facemask area, including new designs and continued advancements in impact mitigation technology. While shell and padding improvements have driven many of the advancements in helmets – with "Top-Performing" models having a nearly 30% lower concussion rate on-field than "Not Recommended" helmets – addressing facemask impact protection will require a more systematic approach to the design of the whole helmet. Follow-on challenges will aim to maintain that shell impact progress while enabling transformational strides in facemask energy attenuation.

About the Guardian SoftShox Chinstrap