NFL Presents: Emergency Preparedness in Sports

Published: Jan 27, 2023 at 12:57 AM

On Tuesday, January 31, from 8:00 - 8:45 PM ET, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will lead a discussion about the emergency action plans in place at each NFL game, how other professional leagues approach preparedness, and what sports at all levels can do to be prepared for a range of emergency scenarios. The discussion will feature perspective from:

  • Dr. Douglas Casa, CEO, Korey Stringer Institute
  • Dr. Jim Ellis, Emergency Preparedness Consultant, NFL
  • Dr. Gary Green, Medical Director, Major League Baseball
  • Dr. David Olson, Team Physician, Minnesota Vikings
  • Dr. Margot Putukian, Chief Medical Officer, Major League Soccer
  • Reggie Scott, Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance, LA Rams

