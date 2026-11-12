NFL Presents: Identifying Concussions at Every Level of Sport (VIDEO)

On November 11, 2026, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills led a conversation with experts on one of the most critical areas of athlete safety: identifying concussions from the sideline in real time. The discussion covered the proven, repeatable frameworks behind the NFL's gameday concussion spotting program and how those same practices can be adapted for high school sidelines, youth leagues, and every level of sport.
A recording of the event is available to view below:
Dr. Sills was joined by:
- Dr. Robb Rehberg, Senior Medical Advisor and Director of Game Day Medical Operations for the National Football League and Developer of the FieldWatch Program
- Michael Prybicien, Lead Gameday Concussion Spotter for the New York Jets, Athletic Trainer for Passaic High School and William Paterson University Athletic Training Adjunct Faculty Member