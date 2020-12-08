NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Sep. 6 – Sep. 12

The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for September 6 – September 12.
During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for September 6 – September 12:
- 40,479 tests were administered to a total of 7,437 players and team personnel.
- 15,959 tests were administered to 2,511 players; 24,520 tests were administered to 4,926 personnel.
- There were two new confirmed positive tests among players and five new confirmed positives among other personnel.