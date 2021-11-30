CDC Shares NFL Vaccination Success Story as a Model for Society

The CDC's report focused on the following priorities:

1. Education by Trusted Messengers

In the spring, as soon as vaccines became widely available, NFL players were targeted early and often with reliable information about the vaccines.

As a baseline, all players, coaches and personnel were required to complete COVID-19 education sessions delivered by independent medical experts, presented via recorded videos, video conference presentations and written handouts. In addition, to continue the vaccine conversation after those sessions, the NFL enlisted medical experts in players' local communities to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions and address misinformation, helping them make informed vaccination decisions.

The league learned that, in many cases, the messenger was important as the message. Medical experts at the top of their fields – including doctors and experts from Historically Black Colleges and Universities – as well as locker room leaders such as team physicians, athletic trainers, veteran players and coaches all served as important messengers in the league's vaccination efforts. The NFL observed that clubs with strong vaccine advocacy from these locker-room leaders, who appealed to individuals' sense of team and community, tended to have the highest team-wide vaccine uptake.

In parallel, the NFL aimed to educate the wider public about the importance of vaccination. The NFL used its platform to amplify messages promoting COVID-19 vaccination in a Public Service Announcement (PSA) with the Ad Council and the NFL Alumni Health's partnership with the CDC, among other public education efforts.

2. Accessibility

From the outset, the NFL worked to eliminate logistical barriers to accessing the vaccine. To maximize convenience, the NFL brought the vaccines to each team's spring training camp facilities through partnerships with CVS pharmacy and local healthcare providers. During these onsite vaccination clinics, the NFL also offered shots to the families of players and personnel. The league observed that vaccinations increased when shots were readily available at clubs' facilities.

3. Protocol Incentives

For the 2021 season, the league developed a refreshed sense of protocols, which accounted for the widespread availability of safe and effective vaccines. Notably, these protocols included strict policies for unvaccinated players, including daily testing, mandatory indoor masking, physical distancing and travel restrictions. In addition, the league's 2021 COVID-Related Operating Principles stated that clubs would forfeit any game that had to be canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players; this underscored the fact that vaccination would be to a club's collective competitive benefit.

Cognizant of the unpredictable nature of the virus, the NFL and NFLPA remain committed to adapting their protocols to changing conditions in the months ahead.