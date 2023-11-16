Help Build the Future of Playing Surface Safety Through the HealthTECH Challenge I

The NFL has partnered with Football Research, Inc. (FRI) and Duke Biomedical Engineering (Duke BME) to announce the HealthTECH Challenge, a crowd-sourced challenge to accelerate innovations that can help make playing surfaces more consistent and safer for players.
To submit a proposal, please visit http://bit.ly/myresearchproposal and follow the guidelines outlined below. Submissions are due by February 20, 2024.
Overview
The Challenge invites submissions that address several possible elements of natural and synthetic playing surface safety. These include:
- New or improved field maintenance techniques.
- Equipment that reduces variability across the surface and/or over time.
- Methodologies to prolong the viability of natural grass surfaces in NFL stadiums.
- Topical treatments for synthetic surfaces that improve traction for players.
- Equipment to protect playing surfaces during non-sporting events.
- Field usage monitoring technologies.
The Challenge is open to submissions from companies and new ventures from outside the surface industry, including representatives of academic institutions, design houses and other entities that specialize in engineering, advanced manufacturing, and material science.
HealthTECH Challenge I will provide up to $100,000 to entrants with ideas that further improve the safety and consistency of playing surfaces. The individuals or groups who submit projects that are selected for funding will have the opportunity to work with an expert support team to further develop their concept and plan for creating a finished product.
Submissions will be reviewed by Duke BME and a panel of expert judges established jointly by Duke BME and FRI. Proposals are due on February 20, 2024. For more details on the challenge, please see the Request for Applications and Official Rules.
How to Submit a Proposal
- Visit http://bit.ly/myresearchproposal and click on "Create New Account" (or log in if you already have an account). Proposals must be submitted under the Primary Contact's name.
- Review the step-by-step user's guide for applying via the MyResearchProposal software here.
- Enter Access Code 'NFL' then select the 'HealthTECHC1' funding opportunity and follow the instructions.
- For those wishing to submit additional materials (which must be NON-CONFIDENTIAL) for guidance and advice, please send questions to HealthTECH@duke.edu.
- Proposal entered via MyResearchProposal software to include biosketches, budget, a technical description (which may not exceed five (5) pages in length) and, optionally, a supplemental data description (which may not exceed four (4) pages in length).
- If you are having trouble accessing the system, please send an email to: MyResearchProposal@duke.edu.
About HealthTECH Challenges
HealthTECH Challenge I is part of the HealthTECH Challenges (previously known as the HeadHealthTECH Challenges), a series of innovation challenges intended to deepen understanding of and advance solutions in the areas of head protection, lower extremity protection, materials science, and kinematic measurement, among others.