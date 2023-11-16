Help Build the Future of Playing Surface Safety Through the HealthTECH Challenge I

Overview

The Challenge invites submissions that address several possible elements of natural and synthetic playing surface safety. These include:

New or improved field maintenance techniques.

Equipment that reduces variability across the surface and/or over time.

Methodologies to prolong the viability of natural grass surfaces in NFL stadiums.

Topical treatments for synthetic surfaces that improve traction for players.

Equipment to protect playing surfaces during non-sporting events.

Field usage monitoring technologies.

The Challenge is open to submissions from companies and new ventures from outside the surface industry, including representatives of academic institutions, design houses and other entities that specialize in engineering, advanced manufacturing, and material science.

HealthTECH Challenge I will provide up to $100,000 to entrants with ideas that further improve the safety and consistency of playing surfaces. The individuals or groups who submit projects that are selected for funding will have the opportunity to work with an expert support team to further develop their concept and plan for creating a finished product.