Finalists and Judges Announced for Third Annual "1st and Future" Super Bowl Start-Up Competition

Nine companies to present game-changing technologies to prominent group of judges in live showdown

New York, January 25, 2018—The National Football League (NFL), Comcast NBCUniversal and Mayo Clinic today announced the finalists and judges for 1st and Future, the NFL's annual Super Bowl start-up competition designed to spur novel advancements in athlete safety and performance.

The live event will take place at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis on February 3, 2018, the day before Super Bowl LII. During the program, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Chairman of NBC Broadcasting & Sports Mark Lazarus, Mayo Clinic President and CEO John H. Noseworthy, M.D. and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will participate in a panel discussion about the role of innovation in sports, moderated by Scott Hanson of NFL Network and host of NFL RedZone. Hanson will also emcee the pitch competition.

NBC Sports will livestream the full competition on Feb. 3 at http://nfl.nbcsports.com/2018/01/22/watch-nfls-1st-and-future-competition/.

Entrepreneurs and innovators will compete in three categories—Advancements in Protective Equipment, Technology to Improve Athletic Performance, and New Therapies to Speed Recovery. One winner from each category will be selected by a panel of judges comprised of former NFL players, entrepreneurs and medical experts.

The winning team from each category will receive a $50,000 check from the NFL and two tickets to Super Bowl LII. The following companies have been named as finalists (with a summary of each start-up's product or service, as described by the company):

Advancements in Protective Equipment

Exero Labs—Chagrin Falls, OH (http://exerolabs.com)

Exero Labs has developed a patent-pending concept for a leaf spring device that attaches to the front of football helmets and deforms on impact to help absorb and diffuse impact forces.

Impressio utilizes liquid-crystal elastomers (LCEs) to create novel dissipative liner materials for protective equipment designed to overcome the existing challenges of energy absorption in current helmet foams.

VyaTek Sports, Inc.—Cave Creek, AZ (http://www.vyatek.com)