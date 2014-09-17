Around the NFL

Zygi Wilf: Deactivating Adrian Peterson 'right decision'

Published: Sep 17, 2014 at 05:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Admitting that he "made a mistake" by not acting sooner, Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf told reporters Wednesday that deactivatingAdrian Peterson was the "right decision" after the star running back was indicted Friday on a charge of reckless or negligent injury to a child.

"We made a mistake and we needed to get this right," Wilf said of placing Peterson on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List. "We embrace our role in the community, and the responsibilities that go with it. It is important to always listen to our fans, the community and our sponsors."

Said Wilf: "Our goal is to always make the decision we feel is right for the Minnesota Vikings, and to be clear, we have a strong stance regarding the protection and welfare of children, and we want to be sure we get this right."

Vikings brass stressed that their decision was initiated by the team and its ownership -- not the NFL or the NFL Players Association. Team owner and president Mark Wilf claimed that deactivating Peterson was "absolutely not" motivated by the pullout of several corporate sponsors.

"We value our partners, our sponsors, the community and especially our fans," Mark Wilf said. "And in the end, it really is about getting it right. And that is what we wanted to do here."

Peterson will be paid by the team during his absence, but general manager Rick Spielman wouldn't comment when asked if the running back would play this season -- or ever again -- for the Vikings.

