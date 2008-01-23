Zorn interviews for Redskins' offensive coordinator position

WASHINGTON -- A new wrinkle was added to the Washington Redskins' coaching search Wednesday when Jim Zorn interviewed for the job of offensive coordinator.

Zorn, Seattle's quarterbacks coach for the past seven years, met with owner Dan Snyder at Snyder's home, according to a person familiar with the coaching selection process. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Redskins haven't publicly stated the names of any candidates.

If chosen, Zorn would essentially replace Al Saunders, who ran the offense to mixed reviews for the last two seasons under coach Joe Gibbs. Zorn has overseen the development of Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Hasselbeck in Seattle and is considered a top coordinator prospect by many of his peers around the league.

Zorn apparently interviewed without knowing for certain the name of his immediate boss should he get the job. Snyder has interviewed five candidates for the head coaching position, with former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel and Redskins assistant Gregg Williams considered the favorites.

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ron Meeks, Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Seattle Seahawks defensive backs coach Jim Mora have also met with Snyder, although Mora withdrew from consideration last week.

The person familiar with the process said Zorn's interview was not necessarily tied to a specific candidate -- that he is considered someone who could work under several of the potential head coaches on Snyder's list.

Zorn is a longtime local favorite in Seattle. He was the franchise's original starting quarterback in 1976 and played nine seasons with the team. He returned as an offensive assistant from 1997-98 and again as quarterbacks coach in 2001.

The hiring of Zorn or any new offensive coordinator would represent yet another scheme change for Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell, who has played in six different offensive systems over his last seven years of college and professional football.

