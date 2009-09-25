Zorn expects Redskins RB Portis to play, despite questionable status

Published: Sep 25, 2009 at 11:33 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Portis has sore ankles and didn't practice Friday. Still, Redskins coach Jim Zorn said he expects Portis to play.

Zorn also said that Chad Rinehart beat out Will Montgomery for the starting right guard job. Rinehart, a third-round draft pick in 2008, has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

Rinehart replaces Randy Thomas, who is out for the season after tearing his right triceps against the St. Louis Rams last weekend.

