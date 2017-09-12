Around the NFL

Zimmer: Vikings' O-line 'played outstanding' vs. Saints

Published: Sep 12, 2017 at 02:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings' offense line passed the first test.

Coach Mike Zimmer said his remade O-line "played outstanding" in Monday night's 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings started five new offensive linemen (from left to right) to open the season: Riley Reiff, Nick Easton, Pat Elflein, Joe Berger and Mike Remmers. The crew kept Sam Bradford mostly clean (one sack) and helped spring rookie running back Dalvin Cook (127 yards).

"Well they played together in the Seattle game a little bit and they've been practicing this way for quite a while," Zimmer said of his line, via the team's official website. "I thought, a lot of the things that we did it was easy for them to communicate those things. I'm hopeful that they'll continue to get better."

More than anything, the group helped keep the Saints' pass rush at bay. Not having defenders draped on his back off the snap like last year, Bradford was able to pick apart the New Orleans with deep strikes -- averaging 22.2 air distance per completion (third highest in Week 1), per Next Gen Stats. The maligned QB also passed for a 9.6 air yards per attempt in the final three quarters.

"Like I said, all off season in the building we feel great about those guys up front," Bradford said of his blocking. "We've seen it during OTAs, we've seen it during training camp. I know we didn't play great as an offense during the preseason games. We've seen what we're capable of doing. I think those guys came out tonight. I think we had a good week of preparation.

"Like I said, we weren't really sure what to expect tonight. We talked a lot about playing by rule and making sure we were on the same page. Those guys up front they did a good job all week just making sure they were prepared. I think it showed tonight. They played fast, they played confident, we were in and out of the huddle, the tempo was great tonight, we were getting to the line early. I think we put pressure on them."

The Vikings entered the season with plenty of skepticism in their most recent attempt to rebuild the offensive line. Reiff and Remmers were both veterans without phenomenal game tape, whose previous teams did little to retain. Elflein, a third-round pick, was the first rookie to start at center since Mick Tingelhoff, back in the Year of Our Lord, 1962.

Reiff, in particular, was a rock on Bradford's blind side Monday, allowing zero hurries. Elfein displayed athleticism from the pivot that will bode well for Cook on outside runs this season.

The caveat you've been waiting for: It was against the Saints defense.

Yes, New Orleans trotted out a putrid D redux, but the characteristics the Vikings displayed Monday are transferable.

On the few times the Saints pressured Bradford, he was money. From Pro Football Focus:

There will surely be some stumbling blocks for the remade offensive line as we play the next 15 games. But for one night, the group looked sturdy and Bradford took advantage. If the biggest weakness on a team that disappointed in 2016 is finally plugged, Minnesota will be a force in the NFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans QB Malik Willis expected to start Sunday vs. Texans as Ryan Tannehill battles illness, ankle injury

Since taking the reins as the Tennessee Titans' QB1, Ryan Tannehill hasn't missed a start. That will change Sunday. Tannehill is ill and dealing with an ankle sprain, putting rookie Malik Willis in line to start for Tennessee on the road against the Houston Texans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against the 49ers thanks to the activation of wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay anticipates the third-year wideout will have a normal workload.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term' with Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline near.

news

Niners rule out WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for Sunday's game vs. Rams

The 49ers will be without star receiver Deebo Samuel against the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Samuel was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury after not participating in practice all week.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) will be questionable vs. Texans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

news

Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

An MRI has confirmed Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field as the Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback on Sunday, barring a setback.

news

Titans' Derrick Henry downplays dominance over Texans: 'I really don't try to live in the past'

Derrick Henry could continue his dominance over the Texans on Sunday. The Titans running back has generated 200-plus yards and at least two touchdowns in his past three meetings against Houston.

news

Winner of Panthers-Falcons game Sunday will be in first place in NFC South thanks to Buccaneers loss

The Buccaneers' 27-22 loss on Thursday night added intrigue to the Panthers-Falcons game Sunday afternoon. With the Bucs falling to 3-5, the winner of the Panthers-Falcons bout will own first place in a woeful NFC South division.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE