Zimmer on testing kickers: 'Have you been watching?'

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Vikings are working out kickers this week. According to multiple reports, kickers Kai Forbath and Randy Bullock are scheduled to work out for the team.
Walsh missed an extra point and had a field-goal attempt blocked in Sunday's overtime loss to the Detroit Lions.
Coach Mike Zimmer was asked Monday about the decision to check out kickers this week.
Walsh has experienced the yips since missing a chip-shot field-goal attempt in the final seconds of a wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January.
This season, Walsh has missed four of 16 field-goal attempts, and he leads the NFL with three missed extra points in 16 tries.
The Vikings sit a precarious half-game up in the NFC North after losing three straight to fall to 5-3. A team with playoff aspirations owes it to the rest of the players to try to improve its kicking situation if possible.
Finding a kicker off the scrap heap in November is a tricky prospect, however. The tryouts could be the attempted kick in the pants Walsh needs to get over his struggles.
Zimmer added he believes Walsh can turn it around.
"I think Blair can still be a successful kicker, yes," he said.