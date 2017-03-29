Around the NFL

Zimmer: I don't want Teddy Bridgewater to leave team

Published: Mar 29, 2017 at 07:56 AM
Kevin Patra

As Teddy Bridgewater slowly works his way back from a gruesome knee injury, the questions remain whether he'll have an NFL career and if his future might be with a team other than the Minnesota Vikings.

During Wednesday's NFC coaches breakfast at the Annual League Meeting, coach Mike Zimmer was asked by The Minnesota Star Tribune how Bridgewater might be handling the prospect of not having a future with the Vikings.

"I'm sure he knows he'll play somewhere, if not in Minnesota," Zimmer said.

He added: "The biggest thing again is just trying to get (Bridgewater) healthy and go from there. I want Teddy. I don't want him going somewhere else."

The 24-year-old quarterback posted a workout video on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

When asked Wednesday if he thinks Bridgewater will ever be able to play again, Zimmer replied: "I honestly have no idea."

The Vikings traded a first-round pick for Sam Bradford as a contingency plan after Bridgewater was injured last summer. While Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman don't have a decision to make on their starting quarterback for 2017, they'll need to make one before next season.

Bradford's current contract is up after this year and the team has until May to decide on exercising a fifth-year club option on Bridgewater.

"There really is no other plan (for the future at quarterback) until Teddy gets healthy," Zimmer told The Star Tribune. "It's when he gets healthy, we'll worry about it. We don't know when it's going to be. If he comes in tomorrow and is 100 percent, which he won't, but if he did, then we'd have to adjust things. But right now we don't know when he's going to be ready."

