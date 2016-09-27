Zimmer explains Laquon Treadwell's on-field absence

Zimmer and the Vikings are a miracle at 3-0 right now, especially without their franchise quarterback and running back. But part of the reason they are so successful is the way they ensure younger players are ready for the spotlight before placing them in games. The Vikings, according to NFL GSIS statistics, were sixth in the NFL last year in common lineup usage on offense -- a statistic that measures how often a team keeps their most used lineup on the field. Only the Steelers, Bengals, Falcons, Cowboys and Panthers did it more. It should also come as no surprise that many of those teams were quite successful a year ago.