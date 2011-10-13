Zimmer doing some of his best work with 2011 Bengals' D

They're loaded with talent

The Bengals often get a bad rap based on their questionable personnel decisions in the past, but a close look at their current roster reveals a talented defensive lineup. The unit is littered with former early-round gambles -- Rey Maualuga, Dunlap and Johnson -- who were unquestionably talented, but surrounded by red flags that affected their draft status. The Bengals also have hit gold on several first-round castoffs -- Manny Lawson, Reggie Nelson and Kelly Jennings -- who were deemed expendable by their previous squads. As a result, the defense has a collection of talent that surprises and overwhelms its opponents. This was particularly evident when they held a Buffalo Bills team that averaged more than 30 points to only one offensive touchdown without an assortment of schematic tricks or gimmicks.