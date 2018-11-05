Around the NFL

Zimmer: Cook 'kept it in fourth gear' on 70-yard run

Published: Nov 05, 2018 at 01:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dalvin Cook returned to action for the Minnesota Vikings after missing all of October while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Out of the gate, Cook looked like a player who'd been out a month while dealing with a soft-tissue issue. His first five runs Sunday versus the Detroit Lions went for 2, 4, 7, 0 and 2 yards.

Then came the sixth.

Cook took the handoff, hit a crease on the left side of the line, then hit the turbo button in the open field, blasting for a 70-yard scamper. The run set up a touchdown that put the Vikings up 14-6. They would need no more points in a 24-9 whitewash.

"I just turned it on," Cook said of his big run, via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "And that's when at that point you've got to trust yourself. You've got to know you put the work in for the hamstring to be right and I'm just glad man. I'm just back out here on the field."

Coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks Cook still has another gear to hit not to get caught from behind in the future.

"He actually said that he was thinking about his hamstring and only kept it in fourth gear," Zimmer said. "Hopefully there's another gear there somewhere."

Cook getting through the game is a big step for an offense that has missed his explosive ability behind a belabored offensive line.

The running back ended the game with 10 carries for 89 yards, a season high, and four receptions for 20 yards. Outside of the big 70-yard gain, it was a pedestrian afternoon for Cook, averaging 2.1 yards per tote on the nine other carries. That's irrelevant on this day.

Cook played 54.3 percent of the offensive snaps in his return -- getting most of the fourth quarter off in the double-digit win -- and didn't suffer a setback. Hamstring injuries can linger and are easily re-aggravated if not fully healed. That Cook made it through the week and stretched his legs on the long run are positive signs moving forward.

Sitting at 5-3-1 the Vikings are half a game back of the Chicago Bears heading into their bye. Cook now has another week to rest the hamstring and hopefully find that fifth gear down the stretch.

Kirk Cousins and the passing game have had to carry the load early in the season. Cook getting fully healthy over the next month could be the difference between overtaking the division lead or sitting at home in January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens activate practice squad RB Le'Veon Bell 

The Ravens' backfield has added a possibly major piece ahead of Week 4, elevating RB Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad.
news

Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) placed on injured reserve

﻿Colts G Quenton Nelson﻿ (ankle) is being placed on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three weeks, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 2

Steelers WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Saturday.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) not traveling with team, won't play vs. Patriots

Rob Gronkowski's New England homecoming won't happen on Sunday as the Buccaneers TE is being held out versus the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back James White could miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Packers' Za'Darius Smith undergoes back surgery, expected to remain out for extended period of time 

Packers' standout pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Rob Gronkowski (ribs) doubtful for Buccaneers-Patriots

Rob Gronkowski﻿'s rib injury could keep him out of action in Week 4. The Buccaneers listed Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots on the team's Friday injury report.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington wideout Curtis Samuel will make his long-awaited debut with the team on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW