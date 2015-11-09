Zimmer: Bridgewater 'should be good to go' for Sunday

Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters on Monday that the second-year quarterback "passed his first test" after suffering a concussion in Sunday's 21-18 win over the St. Louis Rams.
"He should be good to go, I think," Zimmer said of Bridgewater, who has six days to prepare for next Sunday's voyage to face the Raiders in Oakland.
Bridgewater suffered the head injury on a hit from Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner during the fourth quarter of Minnesota's win. The productive young passer was tackled while sliding, triggering an unnecessary roughness call on Joyner and leaving Zimmer to fume over a Rams defense known for their pounding hits.
"I do know there is a history there, with their defensive coordinator (ex-Bountygate centerpiece Gregg Williams)," said Zimmer.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Joyner won't face a suspension for the hit but could be fined, per a league source.