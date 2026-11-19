Flowers' frustration is not at all surprising. It also began to fester well before he fumbled, when it seemed Flowers couldn't buy a target and was visibly irritated in veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett's first game with the Ravens.

The result and the recent challenges represent the opposite end of what has become a vast spectrum that can describe Flowers' 2026 season. He broke 100 receiving yards in two of his first three games and was clearly Lamar Jackson's top pass-catching priority, setting expectations for career-high marks and a deep playoff run.

Jackson's exit due to injury and subsequent second injury (which required surgery) sent Flowers toward a dark place in which he has since produced just one 100-yard game (Week 7 versus Cincinnati), went without a reception against Buffalo, caught three passes for a total of 6 yards against Jacksonville, and was nonexistent until the late stages of Monday night's loss to the previously winless Chargers.

Obviously, the revolving door at quarterback is to blame for Flowers' tumultuous campaign. Baltimore has started four different signal-callers -- Jackson, Tyler Huntley, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano and Brissett -- and has been forced to do so with minimal preparation time.

"It's a process going from your starting quarterback to your second string to the third string, and then to having to go pick up somebody," Flowers said ahead of the Ravens' Week 11 game at Carolina. "So, I've just been trying to look at it more positively than negatively. I'm trying to do everything I can to help the team win, and I'm pretty sure that goes with everybody."

It's good that Flowers is attempting to maintain a positive outlook. But at 4-6, the Ravens are in the cellar of the AFC North with no clear reason to believe they'll turn things around -- especially if their key playmakers continue to commit crucial errors in crunch time.