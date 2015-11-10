Zach Miller's one-handed game-winner is best of Week 9

With time winding down in the fourth quarter and the Bears trailing by five, Miller found pay dirt -- in a big way. On second-and-10 from the Chargers' 25-yard line, Miller streaked up the middle of the field off the line, slipped past his opposing linebacker and found open green in front of him. Cutler launched a rifle in his direction, but sent the ball a little high. No matter. Miller leaped miraculously up toward the ball, stretched out his right arm as it was rocketing by him and deflected it down into his bread basket. Miller secured the pass around the two-yard line and fell into the end zone, giving the Bears a 22-19 lead they would not relinquish.