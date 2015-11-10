Zach Miller's one-handed game-winner is best of Week 9

Published: Nov 10, 2015 at 01:15 PM

Just a few weeks ago, winds of change were blowing across the Windy City. The Chicago Bears traded two defensive players -- Jared Allen and Jon Bostic -- in two days and soon after, rumors spread that franchise running back Matt Forte could also be shipped out. Jay Cutler and the Chicago offense was struggling to make noise in the NFC North and fans were clamoring for the team to begin a tank-a-palooza.

However, one journeyman tight end put a stop to all that talk, at least for an evening, with an amazing, one-handed, lunging touchdown catch to win on Monday night.

Topping Week 7's Top 10 "Performance Moments of the Week" presented by Bridgestone is Zach Miller's acrobatic once-in-a-lifetime game-winning snag.

The Bears tight end came into Chicago's matchup with the Chargers with just three catches for 35 yards on the season, sitting behind Martellus Bennett and Khari Lee on the depth chart and playing more fullback than his natural position. The veteran came into the league in 2009 with the Jaguars, but hadn't played an NFL game before this year since getting released by Jacksonville in 2011. Long story short: it's been a difficult road for Miller.

With time winding down in the fourth quarter and the Bears trailing by five, Miller found pay dirt -- in a big way. On second-and-10 from the Chargers' 25-yard line, Miller streaked up the middle of the field off the line, slipped past his opposing linebacker and found open green in front of him. Cutler launched a rifle in his direction, but sent the ball a little high. No matter. Miller leaped miraculously up toward the ball, stretched out his right arm as it was rocketing by him and deflected it down into his bread basket. Miller secured the pass around the two-yard line and fell into the end zone, giving the Bears a 22-19 lead they would not relinquish.

After the game, Miller added that in that moment, his instincts just took over. At 3-5, the Bears could sure use those instincts during the back end of their schedule as they try to avoid another January on the couch.

Also on the countdown: Jordan Matthews finally caught a pass, and it just so happened to be a game-winning touchdown. ... Famous Jameis tries to play Giant killer. ... FROM: Greg Olsen. TO: Zach Miller. Message: You're not the only tight end who can make one-handed grabs.

