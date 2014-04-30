Zach Mettenberger shaped by rocky road to 2014 NFL Draft

"I think the way I went through it's probably not the ideal way, but I know how to take the highs and lows," Mettenberger said. "When life's going up and down, I've been able to stay even-keel. Kind of the fighter-pilot mentality of being able to take anything, that's gonna benefit me in the NFL. There's never an easy year in the NFL. One week, you're the hero of the town. The next week, they want your head. It's a tough business, but everything I've been through has prepared me for that."