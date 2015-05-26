Zach LaVine dunks a football

A couple months ago New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. showed off his dunking prowess with the above video of him throwing down a ridiculous slam.
At this point, tales of Beckham's vertical exploits have become commonplace and last season's breakout star is just the most recent of several NFL players who have taken their athleticism to the hardwood.
However, this multi-sport masquerading has not been lost on reigning NBA Slam Dunk champion Zach LaVine. And he wants in.
After welcoming us to the jam) during his electrifying Slam Dunk Contest performance, LaVine has continued his aerial acrobatics, this time with a football. Since dunking a basketball is apparently a feat for mere mortals, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard took to the gym for some absurd football throw downs.
In a video uploaded to YouTube Tuesday, he can be seen dunking home full court passes in the gravity-insulting manner we've come to expect from the NBA youngster.
While we don't plan to see OBJ in an NBA uniform or LaVine suiting up for the NFL anytime soon, it seems the two stars have learned a thing or two from one another.
The logical next step: a Head-to-Head Dunk Off Live Stream Spectacular with special guest, this guy. I'm assuming he can dunk, too.
Follow Jeremy Rucker on Twitter @JeremyR327