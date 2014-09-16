Zach Ertz emerges as big-play machine for Eagles

It's not too early to see that we've potentially missed the mark on a handful of our summertime "Making the Leap" candidates.
Not so with Zach Ertz, the second-year Eagles tight end who already looms as a major piece of the puzzle for Philadelphia's creative air attack.
Coming out of Monday night's win over the Colts, Ertz leads all tight ends and wideouts with 23.3 yards per reception among players with at least three catches.
Jimmy Kempski of Philly.com notes that Ertz is tied with Julio Jones for the most grabs of 20-plus yards, with his seven catches covering 26, 25, 26, 27, 14, 21 and 24 yards apiece.
Ertz has as many receptions of 20-plus yards as 20 other NFL teams, and all seven of his receptions triggered first downs or touchdowns. Moreover, Kempski tells us that "Zach Ertz smells terrific."
Chip Kelly's offense thrives on chunk plays while making its money through the air by getting players open in space. After developing down the stretch last season as a matchup-beater, Ertz is emerging as one of the game's bright young playmakers at the tight end position.
He's a lock to "leap" in 2014 for a team that knows how to squeeze the most out of its talent.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.