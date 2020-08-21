Zach Ertz dealing with upper-body injury; Eagles list TE as day-to-day

Carson Wentz's top target is dealing with an injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Zach Ertz is on the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report with an upper-body injury. Ertz is listed as day-to-day.

Deontay Burnett (illness), Rasul Douglas (illness), Shareef Miller (illness), Jalen Reagor (illness) and Marcus Epps (lower body; day-to-day) are also on the injury list. The illness designation doesn't necessarily mean it's COVID-19-related.

The Eagles are conducting a tackling practice Friday, so keeping Ertz out of harm's way with an injury makes sense. The day-to-day designation seems to indicate it's not a serious injury situation that should keep the pass-catching tight end on the sideline long.