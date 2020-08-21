Around the NFL

Zach Ertz dealing with upper-body injury; Eagles list TE as day-to-day

Published: Aug 21, 2020 at 11:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Carson Wentz's top target is dealing with an injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Zach Ertz is on the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report with an upper-body injury. Ertz is listed as day-to-day.

Deontay Burnett (illness), Rasul Douglas (illness), Shareef Miller (illness), Jalen Reagor (illness) and Marcus Epps (lower body; day-to-day) are also on the injury list. The illness designation doesn't necessarily mean it's COVID-19-related.

The Eagles are conducting a tackling practice Friday, so keeping Ertz out of harm's way with an injury makes sense. The day-to-day designation seems to indicate it's not a serious injury situation that should keep the pass-catching tight end on the sideline long.

The 29-year-old enters the final year of his five-year, $42.5 million contract extension signed in 2016. Ertz watched fellow tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce get paid recently. Ertz is next in line to get a pot o' gold. First, the Eagles want to ensure he stays healthy.

Related Content

49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'
news

49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'

Daily training camp tussles between defensive end Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams have become "must-see TV," in the eyes of 49ers general manager John Lynch. 
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Melvin Ingram signed adjusted contract before returning to Chargers practice

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram returned to practice Friday after signing an adjusted contract that guarantees his 2020 salary, Mike Garafolo reported.
Broncos, Lions announce no fans for home openers
news

Broncos, Lions announce no fans for home openers

The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions announced on Friday they will have no fans in attendance for their home openers, with the Lions adding they will be sans fans for their first two home games.
Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons, giving more reps to Tua, Rosen
news

Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons, giving more reps to Tua, Rosen

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed practice for personal reasons, which allowed the team to get a better look at rookie Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen.
Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady and veterans around the league are not practicing Friday. Keep track of all the latest NFL news, injuries and transactions right here. 
Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field
news

Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field

For the first time since the start of training camp, Melvin Ingram returned to the practice field. The Chargers defensive end is seeking a contract extension as he enters his final year of his deal.
Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham dealing with hip injury
news

Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham dealing with hip injury

Jarrett Stidham has been battling discomfort from a hip injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, Friday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Cam Newton sees reps increase at Patriots practice 
news

Cam Newton sees reps increase at Patriots practice 

On Thursday, Cam Newton saw an increase in snaps at New England's practice. It could be a sign that he's moving to the front of the quarterback competition. Jarrett Stidham's injury news could also play a part. 
Matthew Stafford: D'Andre Swift is 'a sponge right now' learning Lions offense
news

Matthew Stafford: D'Andre Swift is 'a sponge right now' learning Lions offense

Rookie D'Andre Swift's dual-threat ability brings a needed element to a Detroit offense that lacks depth on the outside. Lions QB Matthew Stafford joined NFL Network's GMFB on Friday and extolled the young RB's play.
Broncos' Garett Bolles takes responsibility for 'unacceptable' play
news

Broncos' Garett Bolles takes responsibility for 'unacceptable' play

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles knows he hasn't lived up to expectations in Denver, but the former first-round pick takes "full responsibility" for his inconsistent play and says he has worked hard to improve this offseason.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Washington HC Ron Rivera diagnosed with squamous cell cancer

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. The head coach revealed the news to his team on Thursday evening.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL