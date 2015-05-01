Zac Stacy requests trade after Todd Gurley pick

The biggest curveball early in the first round of Thursday's NFL draft came when the St. Louis Ramsselected Todd Gurley.
The move has the potential to be a game-changer for the Rams' offense, which took a player many consider the best running back to come out of college since Adrian Peterson. Gurley should step right in and form one of the fastest, dynamic tandems in the NFL with Tre Mason, who showed flashes in his rookie season.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Friday morning that Stacy has requested to be traded and the Rams are shopping him, per a sourced involved.
It makes some sense that Stacy would want out after watching his replacement be drafted two years straight. Gurley has the potential to step in from Day 1 -- assuming his knee is fully healed -- and become a workhorse, leaving little time for third-string runners to see the field.
Gurley said Thursday his knee feels good and he plans to compete to win that starting gig right out of the gate.
"Obviously I want to be the guy, but like I said nothing is going to be given," Gurley said in his post-draft press conference. "I'm going to go in there, work hard and compete and at the end of the day I'm going to do whatever the team needs me to do."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.