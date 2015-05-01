Around the NFL

Zac Stacy requests trade after Todd Gurley pick

Published: May 01, 2015 at 01:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The biggest curveball early in the first round of Thursday's NFL draft came when the St. Louis Ramsselected Todd Gurley.

The move has the potential to be a game-changer for the Rams' offense, which took a player many consider the best running back to come out of college since Adrian Peterson. Gurley should step right in and form one of the fastest, dynamic tandems in the NFL with Tre Mason, who showed flashes in his rookie season.

One player not happy the Rams added a first-round stallion to their crowded backfield is Zac Stacy. The running back who rushed for 973 yards as a rookie in 2013 tweeted (and deleted) "yikes" after the Gurley pick.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Friday morning that Stacy has requested to be traded and the Rams are shopping him, per a sourced involved.

It makes some sense that Stacy would want out after watching his replacement be drafted two years straight. Gurley has the potential to step in from Day 1 -- assuming his knee is fully healed -- and become a workhorse, leaving little time for third-string runners to see the field.

Gurley said Thursday his knee feels good and he plans to compete to win that starting gig right out of the gate.

"Obviously I want to be the guy, but like I said nothing is going to be given," Gurley said in his post-draft press conference. "I'm going to go in there, work hard and compete and at the end of the day I'm going to do whatever the team needs me to do."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
news

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

The Falcons could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft. They'll be out in full force for Trey Lance's second pro day, Tom Pelissero reports. They've also gotten calls about trading down and are evaluating all their options.
news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW