Your sneak peek at the 'NFL.com Fantasy Preview Show'

NFL.com's panel of experts helps you prepare for your upcoming fantasy football draft with the NFL.com Fantasy Preview Show. Paul Burmeister and Stacey Dales co-host the show, which includes everything from sleepers to breakout players and a first-round mock draft. The show will also offer a look at NFL.com's brand-new fantasy game. The show debuts on NFL Network on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Check NFL Network's programming schedule for additional airings.