Your sneak peek at the 'NFL.com Fantasy Preview Show'

Published: Aug 10, 2010 at 04:53 AM

On NFL Network:
NFL.com Fantasy Preview Show

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 9 p.m. ET

» NFL Network's schedule

NFL.com's panel of experts helps you prepare for your upcoming fantasy football draft with the NFL.com Fantasy Preview Show. Paul Burmeister and Stacey Dales co-host the show, which includes everything from sleepers to breakout players and a first-round mock draft. The show will also offer a look at NFL.com's brand-new fantasy game. The show debuts on NFL Network on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Check NFL Network's programming schedule for additional airings.

Then, be sure to check back each week during the regular season for Fantasy Live, which will air on game-day Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Which quarterback is ready for a breakout season? Our experts explain why they like Aaron Rodgers more than Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady.

Find out which rookie running back will have a big impact in fantasy leagues, plus who else to look out for at the position.

Who are this year's breakout wide receivers? Who'll be a bust? NFL.com's Michael Fabiano and Adam Rank have some answers.

Aside from the usual suspects -- Dallas Clark and Tony Gonzalez -- find out which tight end you should target in your fantasy draft.

Brandon Marshall, Donovan McNabb and some other key players changed teams this offseason. Our experts break down the potential impact to your fantasy squad.

Some players may not have the same impact in fantasy leagues as they have in the past. Check out which big-name players our fantasy experts say you should avoid in early rounds of drafts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with the Trevor Project as part of Pride Month and will match donations up to $100,000.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract year after New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option. The Duke product does not see that as a reason for increased motivation -- he is already driven to lead a winning team regardless.

news

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he 'can't blame' Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: 'He's getting paid'

Though many fans were surprised when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the money the Miami Dolphins offered, his former teammate Trey Smith said he completely understands Hill's motivation behind the move.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer will begin Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, begins on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW