Tuesday, May 12, 2020 11:02 AM

Falcons could bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Younghoe Koo knows job security is fleeting as a kicker in the NFL. He's already been burned by a bad stretch of kicks once in his career.

It should come as no surprise Koo is going to have to battle for his job once again. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team might fill its final open roster spot with a kicker to push Koo in 2020.

"We are still definitely considering adding a kicker into that spot," Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "You could imagine that some of those decisions involve workouts and things that aren't at this space."

A brush with adversity won't be new to Koo, who was a promising prospect in 2017 before spiraling in a month's time and greeting unemployment before October was even a week old. The South Korean kicker's 2017 flame out was so drastic -- he made just 50 percent of his six field-goal attempts, including three misses between two one-possession losses (the first miss was blocked) -- it was fair to wonder if we'd ever see him in the NFL again. An inspiring story seemed to run out of time just as it was getting started.

Kicking is a fickle business, though, and sometimes that benefits unemployed boots. Koo found himself with a second chance in Week 10 of last season, arriving to replace veteran Matt Bryant (9 for 14 in seven games), who replaced Giorgio Tavecchio, who couldn't make it out of the preseason. Unlike his first NFL foray, Koo capitalized, making 23 of 26 field-goal attempts and 15 of 16 extra-point tries.

Koo's arrival brought stability to the Falcons, but Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Quinn rarely stop seeking talent in every corner and crevasse of the football world. Roster spot No. 90 very well could be for Koo's competitor.

"We were pretty intentional, (general manager) Thomas (Dimitroff) and myself, about not adding all the way up to 90 on the day after, so you would have some flexibility if opportunities came up to add some guys post-draft to the team," Quinn said. "That definitely is still something that we are looking into. That's why we are keeping that space available. We'll see what takes place over the next couple of weeks."

Kicking battles can take on strange appearances by the hour or the period of camp practice. We'll learn this summer whether Koo can defend his job, if he has to.

Related Content

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones, front, recovers a fumble by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled with fumbles during his rookie season in New York. This offseason, he knows ball security is a top priority.
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
news

LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles

The All-Decade RB will return for his 12th and probably final season in 2020, but where will McCoy land? He hinted he'd be open to a return to Philly.
news

Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott

The former Dallas RB  had to hold out into the regular season before Jerry Jones and Smith's representation came to an agreement. Could Dak do the same?
Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Raiders, CB Prince Amukamara agree to terms

A former Giants first-round pick and standout with the Bears, cornerback Prince Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed to terms, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Washington Redskins' Dwayne Haskins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
news

Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins needs 'great players,' 'elite culture'

Urban Meyer believes criticism of Dwayne Haskins is unwarranted and that what the young QB really needs is good leadership and great players around him. 
news

Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor

The addition of Jonathan Taylor to Indy's backfield, which already boasts Marlon Mack, sets the Colts up to have one of the league's best backfields, their OC says.
Schalke's Weston McKennie, left, reacts after Schalke's Haji Wright, right, scored his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
news

NFL to closely monitor restart of soccer in Europe

Soccer's return without fans in Europe on May 16 will provide the NFL with its closest comparison to date since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down major sports two months ago.
